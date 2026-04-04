Rioli rises high but Port's power tames Tigers

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Zak Butters has led from the front as Port Adelaide eased pressure on first-year coach Josh Carr with a 42-point hammering of winless Richmond.

The Tigers slumped to their worst start to a season in 16 years, falling behind early when they conceded the first five goals in the Power's 13.12 (90) to 6.12 (48) victory at the MCG on Saturday.

Maurice Rioli took a spectacular mark on Logan Evans' back and converted his set shot for Richmond's first goal 20 minutes into the second term.

But it was one of few moments of joy for Adem Yze's side in a fourth consecutive loss.

Port (2-2) squared their season record, rebounding from a horror home defeat to West Coast with a better team display.

Zak Butters of the Power in action. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It could come at a cost, with Willem Drew to be scrutinised over a sling tackle on Steely Green, whose head hit the ground in the incident.

Butters (30 disposals), Darcy Byrne-Jones (26) and Kane Farrell (24) were all key contributors, and defender Aliir Aliir (18 intercepts) gleefully mopped up loose balls in the back half.

Mitch Georgiades, Jack Lukosius, Jason Horne-Francis and Jack Whitlock kicked two goals each, and recalled veteran Ollie Wines had 11 touches in his first game of the season.

It was an untidy start in perfect conditions, with both sides guilty of poor skill errors.

Richmond controlled clearances (13-3), but Port led 1.6 to 0.1 at quarter-time and made more of their opportunities in the second term to kick clear.

The margin was 34 points before Rioli rose high at the city end and sparked a three-goal run for the Tigers leading into halftime.

But that momentum halted when Richmond ruck Samson Ryan struck Jordon Sweet about 80 metres off the ball, resulting in a free-kick that Corey Durdin converted from the top of the goal square.

Up by 27 points at the final change, Port kicked three goals in as many minutes early in the last quarter to end the Tigers' resistance.

Midfield pair Jacob Hopper (22 disposals, eight clearances) and Tim Taranto (20, six) battled away for Richmond, who last lost their opening four games in Damien Hardwick's first season as coach.

Teenaged Tigers Sam Lalor and Liam Fawcett kicked two goals each.