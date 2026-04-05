Injury blows sour Bulldogs' win over battling Bombers

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The Western Bulldogs have comfortably beaten battling Essendon by 34 points but will rue multiple injuries and an inconsistent performance ahead of a blockbuster clash with Hawthorn.

Essendon appeared destined for a disastrous thrashing after kicking just one goal in a listless opening half, but responded after halftime to effect a more respectable end score of 14.15 (99) to 9.11 (65).

Sunday night's loss still means the Bombers have equalled the club record of 17 consecutive defeats, set when Essendon used top-up players in 2016 amid their supplements saga.

And it won't relieve the pressure on the team and their coach Brad Scott.

The Bulldogs' fourth straight win came at a cost with Tim English (knee) and Artie Jones (hamstring) limping off in the third quarter, just six days out from facing the Hawks at Adelaide Oval.

Gun midfielder Ed Richards (left knee soreness) withdrew barely half an hour before the game, with Lachie McNeil the late replacement

Essendon shipped the first five goals and were put to the sword by Marcus Bontempelli (35 disposals) and Sam Darcy (three goals), who destroyed Zach Reid early.

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal for the Bulldogs. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Matt Kennedy (36 disposals) and Ryley Sanders (34 were prolific) while Aaron Naughton kicked three goals and Jones nabbed a career-high three goals and took two huge first half hangers to set the Bulldogs on their way.

Archie Roberts (37 disposals) and Zach Merrett (30) had plenty of the ball while Jade Gresham nabbed three goals and Tom Edwards, on return from an ACL tear, kicked two majors along with Archer May.

In the first half, Essendon consistently turned the ball over, missed tackles and left Bontempelli in acres of space.

The Bulldogs exploded to life when Sam Durham was caught ball watching and Bontempelli ghosted in to receive a handball and snap under no pressure.

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It was the first of five goals on the spin as the Dogs completely exposed the Bombers' lack of pressure out of the midfield.

After Darcy outmarked Reid and dobbed his second goal, Essendon swapped Ben McKay onto the Bulldogs sensation.

Luke Beveridge's men had a scratchier second quarter and took their foot off the pedal but still kept Essendon goallessfor the term to lead by 54 at halftime.

Essendon came out of the break with much-needed renewed intent, while the Bulldogs' skills were all over the shop.

Edwards grabbed two goals while Gresham and Peter Wright also hit the scoreboard as Essendon reeled in the margin.

But the Bombers didn't make the most of their chances and when Naughton goaled at the start of the final term, the result was sealed.

Essendon fought out the match and in Gather Round, will face rejuvenated Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.