'Finally worked it out': Kozzy Pickett's light-bulb moment

Champion Data's Christian Joly dives into the record-breaking changes Steven King has made to revitalise Melbourne in 2026. (1:23)

Joly: Dees under King the 'fastest team we've ever seen' (1:23)

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There's more to the evolution of Kysaiah Pickett than meets the eye.

The electrifying playmaker's emergence as a full-time midfielder has been one of the most exciting aspects of Melbourne's hot start to life under Steven King.

His creativity and ability to explode away from stoppages has torn shreds off opponents in the front half, as many expected it would.

But Pickett's teammates -- particularly those in the back half -- are also relishing the talented speedster adding another new string to his bow.

"It's hard to talk about Kozzy in a way where you don't mention how good he is offensively and what he does with the ball," Demons veteran Jake Lever told AAP.

"But then there's also the amount of speed he works back with to help us defenders.

"It's like every time I win the ball back he's always right in front of me and I just give him the ball because he's so special."

Lever noted Pickett's defensive work-rate didn't come naturally, lauding the 24-year-old for knuckling down since King's arrival at the Demons.

"He's finally worked out how to work back and he gets a lot of his touches down in the D-50 and starts our transition," Lever said.

"He's a pretty special player.

"The way that he's handled his whole pre-season in the midfield and coming out in the first four rounds of the year has been pretty special."

Another positive addition to the Demons' new-look engine room has come through the rebirth of Jack Steele.

An All-Australian midfielder in 2020-21, the former St Kilda captain was pushed out during last year's trade period and has relished his opportunity at Melbourne.

The 30-year-old's experience and leadership have been invaluable following the departure of premiership stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, and with Jack Viney sidelined through injury.

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"He's so fit and so strong and he just fits in really well," Lever said.

Pickett and Steele have been vital to Melbourne's strong early-season form, franked by an upset of flag fancies Gold Coast last round.

The Demons will start hot favourites against winless Essendon at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, and could be emerging as a finals contender in King's first season at the helm.

"It's hard not to be happy and excited about the football that we're playing, but for me as an individual, I just love seeing the young guys stand up and seeing them flourish," Lever said.

"Obviously we had the success of 2021 as a football club and we've been through ups and downs since then, but I just love coming into work with young fellas that just want to get better.

"As much as I'm excited about what's to come, I think it's important to be in this moment right now and make sure that we take the opportunities in front of us."