Follow live: Josh Rachele boots four in 30 minutes as Crows streak clear

The ESPN Footy Podcast team discusses whether the 100-goal feat is truly in Ben King's grasp this season. (1:27)

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ADELAIDE -- The 2026 edition of AFL Gather Round gets underway Thursday evening with home side Adelaide battling a struggling Carlton. Can Michael Voss and the Blues turn things around on the road or will another loss lead to even more media scrutiny?

Tomorrow night, Collingwood superstars Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury make their returns from injury in a clash against the red-hot Dockers.

Latest AFL news:

- More haggling over latest Gather Round deal

- Mason Cox defends Chris Scott's wildcard criticism

- Hinkley: AFL 'shamed' me over controversial fine

- Embattled Blues out to avoid another loss

Stay tuned as ESPN's AFL team bring you all of the latest from Adelaide Oval ahead of what promises to be an action packed four days in the City of Churches.