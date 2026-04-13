Expert tips, best tips for Round 6 of the AFL

On Red Time, Mason Cox praises teammate Josh Treacy and explains what currently sets him apart from the other full forwards in the league. (1:15)

Is Josh Treacy the best full forward in the AFL? (1:15)

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Who should you be tipping in Round 6 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We're back at the MCG this week with two old foes kicking things off. It doesn't get much bigger than Collingwood and Carlton on Thursday night, two teams desperate for a win.

Magpies fans will be hoping for some extra goal kicking practice this week after managing just five goals and nine behinds last round. Meanwhile, the heat continues to build on Michael Voss, and a win over their biggest rival might be exactly what the Blues need to ease the pressure.

Friday night shifts to the SCG for the Battle of the Bridge, as Sydney take on GWS. The Swans are flying with their fast paced style, while the Giants are still searching for consistency. If they can put together another full four quarter performance, they're every chance of causing an upset. The Tom Papley vs. Toby Greene matchup alone is worth getting the popcorn out for. That's the second of two Friday night bouts, with the Cats hosting the Bulldogs for Mark Blicavs' 300th match.

To cap off a rivalry-filled round, it's Derby time in the west. The Eagles have shown flashes through their young talent but have struggled to contain opposition sides, while Fremantle look the real deal. This one could look a little different to recent years, especially if the Eagles can get on top early.

It's a big weekend!

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 7

Season total: 32

Certainty and why: There's absolutely no chance the Bombers are winning back-to-back games.

Upset and why: This is the first round of the year I won't be tipping an upset. But if one was to happen, it'd be the Doggies bouncing back against the Cats.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Sydney vs. GWS

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Melbourne vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Fremantle

Matt Walsh

Last week: 6

Season total: 31

Certainty and why: The Suns won't lose at home this year, should be too strong for the Bombers.

Upset and why: I'm not tipping an upset this week, but if I were to, it would be the Dogs.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Sydney vs. GWS

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Melbourne vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Fremantle

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Jarryd Barca

Last week: 7

Season total: 32

Certainty and why: Very confident in Hawthorn and Fremantle, as everyone should be. Gap between the top and bottom teams may be widening further...

Upset and why: Have tipped the Pies on Thursday night but they're ripe for the picking and the Blues weren't bad at all in Adelaide.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Sydney vs. GWS

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Melbourne vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Fremantle

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 8

Season total: 32

Certainty and why: The Suns have been disappointing the past two weeks, but should be able to right the ship with a big victory this week.

Upset and why: The Bulldogs -- they won't be smashed in the ruck this week and it will be time for their mids to step up.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Sydney vs. GWS

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Melbourne vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Fremantle