Magic Round vs. Gather Round: Does the NRL or AFL reign supreme?

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BRISBANE, Australia -- Magic Round vs. Gather Round. Which footy extravaganza is better? It's a guaranteed-to-be divisive question I pose hesitantly through gritted teeth, bracing for the inevitable barrage of NRL and AFL code-war chest-beating that's bound to be directed my way. Perhaps it's a question that's as polarising as the nation-splitting, age-old Rugby League vs. Aussie Rules debate. Although, on second thought, this one is much more akin to a classic global conundrum: Coke or Pepsi?

Coke, much like the NRL's Magic Round, came first. The shiny, new, ingenious concept grabbed the headlines in 2019, and everyone couldn't wait to get a taste. A few years later came Pepsi, or Gather Round. After sitting back, learning lessons, and honing the recipe, the AFL was convinced it had launched a better version of the original. Today, there's a camp that has a firm allegiance to Magic Round, convinced it remains the benchmark all-in-one-place round of footy, while others believe Gather Round has now left it in its wake.

There's no shortage of sporting fans willing to throw their two cents into the ring when it comes to the Magic Round vs. Gather Round debate, but do you really have an unbiased and credible opinion until you've attended both events in person? I believe the answer to that question is a resounding 'no'. So, with that in mind, I embarked on an audacious task. In 2026, I covered Gather Round in South Australia for the third time in four years. I also attended Magic Round in Brisbane for the first time. My assignment was simple in theory but difficult in practice: discover which of the two marquee sporting weekends is better.

In order to determine a winner, I decided to break the debate down into five categories:

1. Atmosphere and fan experience

2. Cost and accessibility

3. Time and date

4. Broader tourism appeal

5. Competition integrity

These five relatively self-explainable categories have been ranked above from most to least important when determining which of Magic Round and Gather Round is 'better'. Therefore, I'll be weighting the scoring accordingly. Atmosphere and fan experience will be marked out of 15 points, cost and accessibility out of 10 points, while the other three categories will each be out of five points, meaning the maximum score attainable is 40.

So, Magic Round or Gather Round? Which one will prevail?

Is Gather Round or Magic Round the better sporting product? ESPN/Getty Images

1. Atmosphere and fan experience

At the end of the day, there are two primary reasons anyone would ever want to attend either Magic Round or Gather Round over a standard home-and-away weekend of footy. First, the sheer quantity of games. And second, the general vibe and atmosphere of the event; everything that just doesn't transfer through the TV screen. We know they both tick the first box, and I'm pleased to report they both deliver in the latter department, too.

Regardless of which event you're at, it's basically impossible not to get swept up in the electric atmosphere that permeates the respective cities. There's an overwhelming buzz of excitement when the NRL and AFL allow its teams, and fans, to congregate for a much-anticipated, everything-in-one-place round of footy. Ultimately, both Magic Round and Gather Round are weekend-long parties that promote everything great about the nation's two most popular footy codes. As such, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone with a negative word to say about either event.

The endless club merchandise parading through the city streets provides a kaleidoscope of colour and liveliness, while all 35 teams across the two competitions feel adequately represented. Although it must be said, NRL fans definitely wear their team jerseys in far greater volume than their AFL counterparts. Seriously, at times I felt as if I was the only person in Brisbane without an NRL logo displayed over my chest! And while more footy fans make the trip to Adelaide for Gather Round than they do to Brisbane for Magic Round, the party atmosphere and general vibe up north somehow still manages to come out on top, albeit ever so slightly.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference between the two events -- aside from the ball used and the shape of the field -- is that while Magic Round stages all of its games at the one venue, Suncorp Stadium, Gather Round splits its games across three locations. This is done partly because the AFL has nine matches to get through, compared to the NRL's eight, and partly because the average AFL game runs over 40 minutes longer than the NRL equivalent. In short, there just isn't enough time in the weekend to schedule all of the action in one place. Even with three venues operating and an extra day of competition, the AFL still finds itself with overlapping games during Gather Round. That's not ideal.

Of course, there are pros and cons to each side of the one stadium vs. three stadium debate. The main benefit of Magic Round having every game of the weekend contained at the one venue means there's naturally a hub of action and excitement. It also makes viewing more live footy easier as it cuts out would-be travel time between venues. Rugby League connoisseurs can watch three consecutive games live without ever rising from their seat. On the other hand, with Gather Round spreading its games, it provides three distinct spectacles for fans, offering something a little more unique to the usual humdrum 'big city, big stadium' experience. But given travel requirements, and the overlap factor, watching a full day's slate in person is simply impossible.

Another factor that must be noted in this section is the discernible contrast in age demographic between the two events. While Brisbane during Magic Round is overrun with 20-40-somethings -- primarily male -- chugging pints of beer while sporting their favourite retro jerseys, Adelaide during Gather Round is far more family-oriented, with face-painted kids playing kick-to-kick alongside mum and dad. It's not to say kids don't attend or aren't adequately accommodated for at Magic Round (or that 'the lads' aren't organising boys trips to Gather Round), it's just they are in no way featured in abundance in Brisbane quite like in Adelaide during the AFL's showcase.

These differing target markets are evident in the make-up of the respective fan zones -- the party epicentres of these events. At Gather Round, there's no shortage of activations around the city. Its centrepiece, the Footy Festival, situated on the city-side banks of the River Torrens, is a haven of family-inspired footy activities, including zip-lines, player meet-and-greets, make-your-own footy card stalls, footy skills competitions, and other kid-friendly entertainment. The extracurriculars at Magic Round, stationed along Caxton Street down to the northern end of Suncorp Stadium, while impressive in size, revolve more around the favourite adult pastime of alcohol consumption. It's not to say one is necessarily better than the other, they are simply just two totally different experiences.

Magic Round: 14.5/15

Gather Round: 14/15

The atmosphere at Magic Round might just be unmatched. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

2. Cost and accessibility

Flights. Accommodation. Match tickets. These are the three main costs footy fans will incur when attending either Magic Round or Gather Round from interstate.

Last month I wrote a column highlighting the outrageously inflated airfare and accommodation prices associated with Gather Round. This wasn't opinion, rather factual evidence compiled over months of research. In short, the price-gouging from the tourism industry is both undeniable and indefensible. It's not a criticism of the AFL, city of Adelaide, or state of South Australia, as many had falsely interpreted it, rather simply an unfortunate result of unashamed corporate greed.

A return trip to Adelaide from Melbourne on Qantas was priced at $750 per person within 48 hours of the 2026 Gather Round dates being made public. Six weeks out from the event, these prices had surged to $1150 per person. That's over $4,500 for a family of four! Virgin, the AFL's major sponsor, was hardly providing any relief to footy fans, offering airfares only marginally cheaper than its primary rival.

Using Melbourne as the departure city to analyse potential Magic Round airfare inflation wouldn't exactly be an apples-to-apples comparison. Instead, I looked at costs associated with taking off from Sydney. Both trips are around 60 minutes in duration. Both are from their respective sport's heartland to its second-largest market (granted, that's a little more debatable in the AFL). When Magic Round dates were revealed for 2026, return flights between Sydney and Brisbane could be snapped up for as low as $380 with Qantas. Six weeks out from the event, the nation's carrier was charging $610. Virgin was charging $650. Sure, there are 40% more services operating between Sydney and Brisbane than there are between Melbourne and Adelaide, but a $2000 saving on airfares for a family of four is a major affordability win for Magic Round.

It's a similar theme with accommodation, too. When searching two months out from Gather Round, 10 randomly selected hotels in Adelaide were priced 325% higher than they were for the weekend four weeks earlier. The same experiment was run with Brisbane hotels over Magic Round, however these were found to be inflated by 'only' 70%.

One hotel I elected not to name in my original story, but claims to be "budget-friendly", was charging $698 per night during Gather Round for a basic, unrenovated 18-square metre room. If you were to stay in this exact hotel room the following Saturday evening, after the AFL circus had departed the city, it would set you back just $188. The one after: $104. The same hotel chain was offering a comparable room in Brisbane over Magic Round for $285 per night. For clarification purposes, both of these room rates were taken two weeks out from their respective events.

Unlike the airline and accommodation industries, the leagues themselves have opted to cut fans a break with match tickets. Both the AFL and NRL offer enticing packages to their events, including all-day passes at Suncorp Stadium for Magic Round and weekend-long passes to Adelaide Oval for Gather Round. Prices fluctuate drastically based on ticket type, quantity, and concessions, but base fares for both would be considered affordable.

Magic Round: 8/10

Gather Round: 4/10

Gather Round's 'Footy Festival' continues to grow from strength to strength. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/Getty Images

3. Time and date

Adelaide in early April or Brisbane in mid-May? From a weather standpoint, it's a wash.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, average daily maximum temperatures in Adelaide during the first half of April are 24.1 degrees Celsius. Brisbane in mid-May is marginally warmer at 24.8 degrees Celsius. The daily average temperature low in Adelaide during Gather Round is 14.1 degrees Celsius, while Brisbane drops to 15.8 degrees Celsius during Magic Round. Okay, I'll give a half-point advantage to Magic Round for the slightly balmier weather.

How about rainfall? Historically, Adelaide has experienced an average total rainfall of 43.4mm during the month of April, while Brisbane has been hit with an average of 69.8mm in May. I'll have you note it was teeming down when I landed at Brisbane Airport just after 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. That's got to be a half-point to Gather Round.

There is one major difference between the two events when it comes to timing, however. While Magic Round is run in the middle of New South Wales and Queensland school terms, Gather Round is staged during the South Australian, Victorian, and Western Australian school holidays. This is a significant win for the AFL event, as the timing makes it far easier for families to attend from interstate, even if the associated costs are at a more inflated rate. One really has to ask the question why the NRL continually opts against staging Magic Round during the school holidays in its two most popular states...

Another timing advantage the AFL has over its NRL rival is greater engagement. What do I mean by that? By scheduling Gather Round as the sixth round of the home-and-away season, it ensures all 18 fanbases are fully invested and haven't lost interest by the time the event rolls around.

At the time of this year's Gather Round, only four wins split top-of-the-ladder Western Bulldogs from last-placed Richmond, while just two wins covered the top 12 teams. The NRL, meanwhile, staged Magic Round in 2026 as its 11th round of the home-and-away season. Ahead of this weekend, nine wins split top-placed Penrith to bottom-placed St. George, and five wins covered the top 12. You can easily make the case some Rugby League fanbases have already given up on the season.

Is it unnecessary nit-picking? Perhaps a little bit. But this is the sort of nitty-gritty detail that simply cannot be overlooked in this assignment.

Magic Round: 1.5/5

Gather Round: 4.5/5

Is Magic Round missing a trick by not scheduling the event during school holidays? Hannah Peters/Getty Images

4. Broader tourism appeal

I'm not here to argue which of Brisbane or Adelaide is the more desirable city to visit. You could ask 100 random Australians that question and you'll still be no closer to arriving at a definitive answer. Instead, the question more pertinent to my task at hand is which of these two marquee events offer a greater tourism experience beyond the on-field action?

As mentioned in the 'atmosphere and fan experience' section above, a major difference between the two weekends is that Magic Round is contained to one stadium, while Gather Round is split over three venues.

There's an argument to be made that with a greater number of stadiums comes a greater amount of choice. It's true AFL fans are blessed with more options than 'just' a big city, including Barossa Park in the famed Barossa Valley. Previous iterations of Gather Round included Summit Sport and Recreation Park, a stone's throw from the quaint, picturesque town of Hahndorf. That's great and all, but spending your getaway being ferried an hour out of the city by bus certainly isn't everyone's idea of time well spent. For those that prefer the hustle and bustle, Brisbane's likely to have a little more going on compared to Adelaide, particularly over the weekend, on account of it being a larger city. Once again, this really is much of a muchness and it honestly just boils down to personal preference. Both structures work well in their own right.

An aspect of Magic Round I can get behind is launching it with a women's State of Origin clash. On Thursday evening, more than 23,000 were in attendance at Suncorp Stadium to watch the Blues edge the Maroons 14-10 in Game II, retaining the shield in what's now a fitting curtain-raiser to the weekend's Rugby League festivities. On the other hand, AFL fans will argue its event already spans four days and doesn't need an additional game.

One advantage Magic Round holds over its AFL rival -- though it's something neither league has the ability to control -- is 50 cent public transport fares across Queensland. While both Magic Round and Gather Round ticketholders are offered public transport concessions, don't dismiss the significance of this popular state-based initiative. Having the option of taking a cheeky side trip for as little as $4 for a family of four is an extra little perk for those attending Magic Round. But as mentioned earlier, are there really that many families taking trips to Magic Round? And if so, is there really time to make use of these discounted public transport fares? Probably not. I'm calling this one a tie.

Magic Round: 4/5

Gather Round: 4/5

Barossa Park hosted two games during the 2026 edition of Gather Round. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. Competition integrity

You may not hear a great deal of complaining from NRL or AFL clubs when it comes to competition fairness and equality resulting from both Magic Round and Gather Round, but that doesn't mean major issues don't exist.

The AFL repeatedly bangs the drum that Gather Round is an extra round of the home-and-away season, thus not compromising the integrity of the game at all. In short, outside of this one-off, additional round of football, there are still 11 home and 11 away games for all 18 clubs. Unfortunately, what hasn't been added into the equality equation is the advantage the Crows and Power receive by effectively enjoying an extra 'home' game.

During this year's Gather Round, Adelaide faced Carlton and Port Adelaide clashed with St Kilda. Both games were at Adelaide Oval. Both were effectively a 12th home-and-away season home game for the two South Australian-based clubs. The only way Gather Round, and thus the season, could be totally equalised would be if Adelaide and Port Adelaide faced each other on this weekend, therefore ensuring no team/s enjoyed an extra week of home ground advantage compared to the remainder of the competition.

It's true Gather Round is flawed, but not quite as much as Magic Round. This weekend, the Dolphins and Broncos were both fixtured to play 'away' games at Suncorp Stadium against the Rabbitohs and Warriors, respectively. That's right, Brisbane playing an 'away' game at their home stadium against a team not just from outside Brisbane, not just from outside Queensland, but from OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA! This year, the Broncos play 14 games at Suncorp Stadium, two of them as the 'away' team. For comparison, the Warriors play just nine games at Go Media Stadium, the Sharks play 10 games at Ocean Protect Stadium, and the Storm play 11 games at AAMI Park. This hardly makes for an equitable fixture.

The fact the NRL is currently operating with 17 teams presents another issue with Magic Round's competition integrity. Each year, one club is forced to take a bye during the Brisbane showcase. This doesn't just contradict the notion that the weekend is designed for all clubs to feature in the one place, it actually means the club watching on avoids an unnecessary extra road trip. And while the NRL will argue every team will eventually take the bye during Magic Round, thus levelling the playing field, do we really think the Broncos are ever going to sit this weekend out?

Again, these aren't exactly catastrophic reasons why neither event is worth your time, rather considerations when determining which model is more sound. At the end of the day, no NRL or AFL fan basking in Magic Round or Gather Round festivities is lamenting the lack of equality among the league's teams. It's got to count for something, though.

Magic Round: 2/5

Gather Round: 3/5

Does the NRL's Magic Round beat out the AFL's Gather Round? Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The results are in!

And there we have it. Scores have been cast across the five key categories, and our winner (only just) is ... MAGIC ROUND!!

MAGIC ROUND VS. GATHER ROUND RESULTS CATEGORY MAGIC ROUND GATHER ROUND 1. ATMOSPHERE & EXPERIENCE 14.5/15 14/15 2. COST & ACCESSIBILITY 8/10 4/10 3. TIME & DATE 1.5/5 4.5/5 4. BROADER TOURISM APPEAL 4/5 4/5 5. COMPETITION INTEGRITY 2/5 3/5 OVERALL SCORE 30/40 29.5/40

To be clear, both Magic Round and Gather Round are excellent sporting events to attend. If you're interested in both the NRL and AFL, and have the means, I'd encourage you to try and get to both at some stage. The respective cities truly come alive with excitement, and the energy of the two events is simply unmatched at any other round of the home-and-away season. Even finals has nothing on these sporting extravaganza weekends.

From an overall enjoyment perspective, they are near impossible to split. And as has been mentioned several times in this analysis, it really will come down to personal preference, and not just which code you prefer. Watching footy with mates? Magic Round's probably where it's at. Taking the family? Gather Round might just be that touch more inclusive, which does align with the timing of the event. Again, why on earth does the NRL stage Magic Round during school holidays?!

I'm certain anyone with an affiliation to South Australia, or even those reaping the benefits of the company dollar, will come for my head, but it's undeniable that a trip to Gather Round is a significantly more costly venture than its NRL equivalent. The prices are the prices and there's simply no disputing the facts. Ultimately, cost is a major driver in determining action for many of us, and since my original Gather Round story was published last month, I've been inundated with countless tales of families missing out on the event purely on a monetary basis. Magic Round may be flawed from a competition integrity perspective, and it may be missing a trick when it comes to its timing, but it hasn't priced out would-be travelers.

At the end of the day, a trip to either event is going to be great fun. Trust me. Instead of building one up and tearing the other down, how about we appreciate both for what they are -- because they are vastly different -- and the impact they've been able to have on the Australian sporting landscape.