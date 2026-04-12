Saints log slogging win over Port to steady season

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St Kilda have survived a late scare from Port Adelaide for a season-steadying 14-point triumph in Gather Round's finale.

The Saints twice led by healthy margins before holding off Power comebacks for a 12.9 (81) to 9.13 (67) win at rain-soaked Adelaide Oval.

St Kilda held a match-high 32 point break in the second term of Sunday night's fixture, and remained 31 points ahead midway through the third.

But the Power, propelled by Zak Butters (30 disposals), rallied with the next three goals.

Port trailed by nine points at three-quarter time, and sneaked within eight early in the last quarter.

But a rare goal from recruit Jack Silvagni, from a 50m 'stand' penalty against Jason Horne-Francis, gave the Saints precious space before a long Mattias Phillipou bomb effectively sealed victory.

St Kilda's win lifts them to a two-three record, the same as Port.

Trump card Nasiah Wangeen-Milera was influential with two goals, 28 disposals, nine tackles and eight clearances.

Teammates Mitch Owens and Phillipou also kicked two majors while Jack Sinclair (23 disposals) and Hugo Garcia (26, one goal) provided grunt in the packs.

Jack Silvagni kicked a crucial last-quarter goal to keep the Power at bay. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port's Butters, acting captain in the absence of Connor Rozee (hamstring), was outstanding, as was Horne-Francis (two goals, 26 touches).

Veterans Darcy Byrne-Jones (21 touches, one goal) and Ollie Wines (26 possessions) revelled in the wet, while spearhead Mitch Georgiades and Corey Durdin both kicked two goals.

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The Saints dominated the opening term with four consecutive goals. When Phillipou converted, they led 27-0.

Port, deploying Jase Burgoyne to win over Wanganeen-Milera in the first half, trailed by 20 points at quarter-time.

Wanganeen-Milera got busy early in the second term, kicking a goal and delivering inside 50m for another as St Kilda crafted a match-high 32-point break.

But Port responded with a three-goal quarter only for a late Owens strike to boost St Kilda's halftime advantage to 27 points.

A third-term flashpoint soon gave the Saints further scoring ammunition when Owens was given a dubious free kick for a ruck infringement.

Port's Brownlow medallist Wines reacted with a verbal outburst, and was penalised 50m and reported for abusive language as Owens goaled from close range.

That put the Saints 31 points clear and, with heavy rain falling, seemingly safe.

Butters and Horne-Francis rallied their troops as Port scored four goals to two in the third quarter.

But Port could only come as close as eight points in the last term before the Saints kicked clear.