AFL Round 6: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

The ESPN Footy Podcast team discusses whether the 100-goal feat is truly in Ben King's grasp this season. (1:27)

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Round 6 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG. Then on Friday it's the Cats and Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

MCG, 7:30pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Blues could bolster their defensive stocks this week with Jacob Weitering and Harry Dean both expected to be out of concussion protocols before Thursday, while Cooper Lord (illness) could also be reinstated. For the Pies, Darcy Moore remains sidelined, and Jordan De Goey will miss with concussion. Lachie Sullivan looms as a likely inclusion for the mid-forward spot, but young forwards Charlie West and Jack Buller will also have their hands up for selection if Craig McRae looks to make more changes to a struggling front half.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.60, Magpies $1.48

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

GMHBA Stadium, 7:20pm [AEDT]

Team news: In terrific news for the Cats, Chris Scott confirmed after the side's win over the Eagles that Patrick Dangerfield is "very likely" for Mark Blicavs' 300-game milestone against the Bulldogs. Luke Beveridge is breathing a sigh of relief after scans revealed no major damage to Ed Richards' knee, but Aaron Naughton is in doubt after injuring his hand against the Hawks. Tom Liberatore (hamstring) is expected to return.

ESPN tip: Cats by 6 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.57, Bulldogs $2.35

SCG, 7:50pm [AEDT]

Team news: The Giants will be without two of their stars for Friday night's huge encounter with the Swans, Stephen Coniglio and Aaron Cadman both sidelined with concussion.

ESPN tip: Swans by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.29, Giants $3.50

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

People First Stadium, 1:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Gold Coast should regain Christian Petracca (hamstring) and Bailey Humphrey (suspension) this week as they look to rebound from consecutive defeats.

ESPN tip: Suns by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.06, Bombers $8.50

Marvel Stadium, 4:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Mabior Chol (hamstring) was the only casualty out of Hawthorn's win over the Bulldogs in Round 5, with Calsher Dear and Aidan Schubert the natural like-for-like replacements.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.08, Power $7.50

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Team news: Darcy Fogarty has now missed two matches in a row for the Crows due to a back injury, though a timeline for his return is still unclear. Jordon Butts and Luke Pedlar (concussion protocols) could be available.

ESPN tip: Crows by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.38, Saints $2.90

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SUNDAY, APRIL 19

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $1.30, Tigers $3.40

MCG, 3:15pm [AEDT]

Team news: Brisbane will be without veteran Dayne Zorko after he suffered another calf injury against the Roos last week. For the Dees, Christian Salem is in doubt after hurting his ankle against the Bombers.

ESPN tip: Lions by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.20, Lions $1.33

Optus Stadium, 5:10pm [AEDT]

Team news: In unfortunate news for the Eagles, offseason recruit Deven Robertson suffered an ACL tear in his left knee in the loss to the Cats and will miss the remainder of the season. Sean Darcy failed to finish last week's win over Collingwood after a head knock and will miss this week's derby, with Mason Cox looming as the most like-for-like replacement as he hunts a first game for his new club.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 41 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $7.50, Dockers $1.08