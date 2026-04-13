Lions veteran sidelined by another calf injury

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Dayne Zorko is expected to be out for two to three weeks with his latest calf injury.

The Brisbane veteran limped off in the second term of Saturday's AFL Gather Round win over North Melbourne in the Barossa with a hobbled left calf.

It was a dirty day for the two-time premiershp defender -- he was also reported for a midriff punch late in the first term that gifted Paul Curtis a 50m penalty and a goal.

The incident then cost Zorko a striking charge and a $1000 fine.

Coach Chris Fagan noted post-match that Zorko and the Lions medical team are well-acquainted with this sort of injury.

"He's had calves niggling away at him for three or four years and sometimes they last longer than others," Fagan told AAP.

"He keeps on keeping on -- he'll look after that."

The 37-year-old former Lions captain has played 309 games since his 2012 debut.