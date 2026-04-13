Lions veteran sidelined again, Eagles recruit tears ACL

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Dayne Zorko is expected to be out for two to three weeks with his latest calf injury.

The Brisbane veteran limped off in the second term of Saturday's AFL Gather Round win over North Melbourne in the Barossa with a hobbled left calf.

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West Coast are also counting the cost of their loss to Geelong at Norwood Oval, with Zorko's former Lions teammate Deven Robertson suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee.

It was a dark day against the Kangaroos for two-time premiership defender Zorko - he was also reported for a midriff punch late in the first term that gifted Paul Curtis a 50m penalty and a goal.

The incident then cost Zorko a striking charge and a $1000 fine.

Deven Robertson will face a long stint on the sideline with a torn ACL. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Coach Chris Fagan noted post-match that Zorko and the Lions' medical team were well-acquainted with this sort of injury.

"He's had calves niggling away at him for three or four years and sometimes they last longer than others," Fagan told AAP.

"He keeps on keeping on - he'll look after that."

The 37-year-old former Lions captain has played 309 games since his 2012 debut.

West Coast midfielder Robertson's AFL season is over after he limped off in the last quarter against the Cats with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old had just returned to the Eagles' side from suspension, playing in his fourth club game after leaving Brisbane last year.

Robertson averaged 18.5 disposals and 3.8 clearances across four games to help the competition strugglers to a 2-3 start - already bettering last year's record.

"Unfortunately, scans today confirmed Deven has ruptured his ACL and will miss the rest of the season," Eagles football boss John Worsfold said in a club statement.

"We're incredibly disappointed for Dev. He has made a significant impact since joining the club last November and has been outstanding in the way he has gone about his football.

"He's an ultimate professional, and we have no doubt he will attack his rehabilitation with the same commitment he brings every day."