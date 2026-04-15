'A tough grind': injured Crows forward to miss again

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Injured Adelaide forward Darcy Fogarty remains sidelined, but coach Matthew Nicks is forecasting tough selection calls with two regulars again available.

Fogarty will miss a third consecutive game because of an injury to a disc in his back when the Crows host St Kilda on Saturday night.

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Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson was absent from training on Wednesday amid a search for his brother, who was later found deceased in Robe in South Australia's south-east.

SA Police said there were no suspicious circumstances regarding the "sudden death" of Jaryd Dawson, 35, who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Fogarty was ruled out of facing the Saints, with Nicks saying the attacker still had "a little way to go" to recover from a disc problem in his back.

"It's unfortunate ... it has been a tough grind for him," Nicks told reporters.

"He's improving, but slowly. And we won't take any risk around that."

Darcy Fogarty is set to remain on the sideline with a back injury. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Fullback Jordon Butts and utility Luke Pedlar have both exited concussion protocols and will be available for selection.

"It's going to make it (selection) an interesting one because the guys who have come in have done a good job," Nicks said.

"There's a bigger picture to all of it; there's a lot more than just the individual around decisions. It's going to be a tough one."

Midfielder Jake Soligo remained in doubt after hurting an ankle in Adelaide's Gather Round win over Carlton last Thursday night.

"He's going to train, he's going to test it out," Nicks said.

"He has done everything he possibly can, it's just whether he's able to get out there and hop on it and change direction and move sideways, so we'll have a look at that."

Young Dan Curtin took part in the full session without restrictions for the first time since dislocating a knee in late January.

"We're not going to rush it from here and make a mistake," Nicks said of Curtin, runner-up in the AFL's Rising Star award last year.

"He has been out of the game long enough to say: 'Hey, let's get a game under your belt at a slightly different speed to maybe what's required at AFL'."