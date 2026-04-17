Bulldogs star Darcy hurts knee as Cats dominate early

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The Western Bulldogs are nervously waiting on further assessment of Sam Darcy's left knee after the star forward limped off the field injured in the clash with Geelong.

Darcy attempted to push off his left leg in the forward pocket at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night and immediately fell to the ground holding the knee.

The 22-year-old lay on the ground for a few moments and punched the turf in frustration before being helped to his feet by trainers.

Darcy attempted to change direction in the forward pocket at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night and immediately fell to the ground holding the knee. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

In a positive sign, he walked off field without assistance, but was taken directly down to the Dogs' change room.

Geelong dominated early and led by 38 points when Darcy was hurt early in the second quarter.

The margin ballooned to 57 points by halftime, with Cats speared Jeremy Cameron having kicked seven goals to that point.

Almost one year ago to the day, there were fears Darcy had sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage when he hurt the same knee in a win over St Kilda.

But he avoided the need for surgery and missed only six games with an impaction fracture and associated ligament damage.

Darcy's father -- 226-game Bulldogs great Luke -- suffered two serious knee injuries during his decorated career that sidelined him for most of 2005-06.