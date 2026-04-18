Swans coach: Charlie Curnow can shoulder the criticism

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Stepping up as Sydney's next marquee forward was never going to be easy for Charlie Curnow.

But Curnow has broad enough shoulders to wear the criticism, says Swans coach Dean Cox.

The heat has been focused on Curnow in Sydney's (5-1) rise to the top of the ladder, highlighting the former Carlton spearhead's sub-par output across the opening seven rounds.

Curnow had gone goalless against Brisbane in round one and Gold Coast last round, with Cox forced to defend the forward's ability to take on the opposition's best defenders and provide opportunities for fellow goalscorers Joel Amartey and Tom Papley.

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal for the Swans. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Media pundit Kane Cornes was among the loudest of critics, blasting Curnow's early form as "dire".

But the 29-year-old finally hit the scoreboard again in Sydney's 41-point derby win over GWS, slotting three goals from 10 disposals.

"When good players certainly move to a club, they're expected to perform really well every week -- that's the nature of the beast," Cox said.

"Charlie's role has been a new one within our football club, and he's still getting used to players up the ground and how we move the ball."

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Curnow flaunted goalscoring form ahead of a short turnaround for an away clash against the Western Bulldogs -- whose 75-point defeat to Geelong was made worse by injuries to Sam Darcy (knee), Tom Liberatore (concussion), Rory Lobb (hamstring) and James O'Donnell (hamstring).

Asked how Curnow was managing the constant scrutiny, Cox said: "He's had it for most of his career. That's the hardest part.

"Players have lighter starts or lighter patches throughout years and also seasons. But he's got broad shoulders, so he can wear most of it. He's all right."

GWS are confident their star forward Jesse Hogan (quad) will return to action against North Melbourne after he was withdrawn just minutes before the game's start.

Fellow key forward Aaron Cadman (concussion) is also on track to return, with midfield Stephen Coniglio (concussion).

Sorely missing Hogan and Cadman, the Giants kicked 8.18 from 59 inside-50 entries.