Suns wobble to win over inspired Essendon

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The microscope remains on Gold Coast's rebuilt midfield despite the Suns escaping with a nine-point AFL defeat of the rejuvenated Essendon.

Christian Petracca (three goals, 25 disposals) starred in his return from injury while Matt Rowell (35 touches) was dominant in his first pairing with the Demons recruit at Carrara.

But still their midfield was undone 37-29 at clearances -- 20-15 at centre bounces - by a Bombers side that twice rallied to lead, before falling 17.17 (119) to 17.8 (110) in front of 19,039 fans on Saturday.

Darcy Parish (30 disposals) had 11 clearances of his own as Brad Scott's side threatened to follow up last week's drought-breaking defeat of the Demons that stopped a run of 17 straight losses.

There was eventually relief for the Suns, who overcame the Bombers' impressive pressure to improve to 4-2 after two consecutive losses.

The Suns midfield were beaten in both of those clashes and again will need to do their homework after succumbing to the league's last-ranked clearance outfit on Saturday.

The Bombers built an early lead but the Suns, powered by Rowell, responded to lead by 20 approaching half time.

But Essendon kicked four of the last five goals of the half to lead, and then three straight to build a two-goal lead after the hosts had again steadied after the break.

Four Suns goals in six minutes leading into three-quarter time, and a Lachie Weller special from the pocket after the break, again appeared to set the hosts on their way.

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Like clockwork the Bombers responded though, Thomas Edwards' second, Nate Caddy's mark and goal and Sullivan Robey's second making it a one-point game with 13 minutes to play.

Weller kicked another, curling a snap from right-to-left, before Jed Walter (two goals) missed everything and the usually reliable Ben King (three goals) twice missed set shots.

But Jye Caldwell returned the favour with two narrow misses, reducing the margin to seven points with five minutes to go.

In all there were eight behinds between the sides after Weller's effort, Peter Wright's snap with 10 seconds remaining just missing to deny Essendon one final bounce to steal the win.

Archie Roberts had 34 touches for the Bombers while Zach Merrett kicked a goal and made eight tackles to go with his 34 disposals.