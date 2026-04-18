Hawks hold off Power challenge in pulsating win

Hawthorn have held on to beat Port Adelaide by three points in a pulsating AFL clash at Marvel Stadium.

Power key forward Mitch Georgiades missed a set shot with a minute left on Saturday night and the Hawks won 13.11 (89) to 13.8 (86).

While it was Hawthorn's fifth-straight win, the Power were outstanding after a terrible start in the first quarter.

Smarting from his tribunal hearing this week, Port acting captain Zak Butters was best afield with 35 possessions.

Butters was referred to the tribunal and found guilty of umpire abuse, with an appeal hearing to be held on Monday.

Hawks small forward Nick Watson also starred with five goals, before leaving the ground briefly in the last quarter with a finger injury.

Hawthorn debutant Will McCabe kicked his first AFL goal midway through the last quarter -- a massive effort from 50m, on an acute angle -- to tie the scores. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn debutant Will McCabe kicked his first AFL goal midway through the last quarter -- a massive effort from 50m, on an acute angle -- to tie the scores.

A dubious free kick then set up Mitch Lewis for the goal that put the Hawks in front.

A score review went against Calsher Dear and it was ruled a behind, meaning Port were still a chance.

After Hawthorn midfielder Massimo D'Ambrosio capped his outstanding game with a strong defensive mark, Lachie Jones goaled to bring the visitors to within a goal.

Then Georgiades had his chance to be the matchwinner, but his shot went left.

The Power had won five of their last six against the Hawks, but the home side looked set early for a quick kill.

Hawthorn kicked the first four goals in seven minutes and led by 25 points.

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Port were being smashed at the clearances and Watson benefitted, kicking three goals in the opening term.

But the Power managed to stem the bleeding and booted three goals to trail by 26 at the first break. Given Hawthorn's domination for much of the opening quarter, it was a good result for Port.

The game then spectacularly flipped in the second quarter as Butters started to have more influence.

With Todd Marshall marking everything in defence, Georgiades and newcomer Jack Whitlock were awesome as key marking forwards for the Power.

Port kicked six goals to just two behinds and led by nine points at the main break.

Hawthorn did not manage a goal from late in the first quarter until eight minutes into the third -- with Watson kicking them.

He added his fifth a minute later as the Hawks hit back. Defender Jarman Impey was prominent in the rally and scores were level at three-quarter time.