Expert tips, best tips for Round 7 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 7 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round gets underway with a clash between the undermanned and injury-riddled Bulldogs and the top-of-the-table Swans, who look formidable right now, before the Dees look to make it five wins from seven when they face Richmond on Anzac Eve.

Then, Hawthorn and the Suns lock horns in an intriguing battle down in Tassie, Essendon will look to continue their improved form against what appears a gettable Pies outfit, and Geelong and Fremantle will want to prove their top four credentials against Port Adelaide and Carlton respectively.

Sunday looks interesting on paper, too. The Saints should be able to get past the Eagles, but which of Brisbane or Adelaide will be 3-4 after seven games? And is this North rise real? If they can beat the Giants, it might be.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 8

Season total: 40

Certainty and why: I didn't think I'd be calling the Demons a certainty at any point of 2026 ... but here we are.

Upset and why: You can make strong cases for all the favourites getting up this week. And I will!

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Collingwood

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Carlton

St Kilda vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. North Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Last week: 8

Season total: 39

Certainty and why: Freo aren't losing to the Blues in Perth.

Upset and why: Why am I on the North train? I think in Canberra they might give the Giants a wee shock.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Collingwood

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Carlton

St Kilda vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. North Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 8

Season total: 40

Certainty and why: With Richmond as depleted as they are I'm not sure it matters who they're coming up against right now. Who had the Dees 5-2 after seven games?

Upset and why: Haven't tipped an upset at this stage I'll be thinking long and hard about whether to flip to the Roos or Suns.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Collingwood

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Carlton

St Kilda vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. North Melbourne

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 7

Season total: 39

Certainty and why: Saints should get the job done easy at Marvel.

Upset and why: Roos - this is North's second game against a finalist from last season and good chance to prove how much they have truly improved.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

Richmond vs. Melbourne

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Collingwood

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Carlton

St Kilda vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

GWS vs. North Melbourne