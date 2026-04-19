Rampant Roos punish Tigers to extend strong start

Cam Zurhaar has shone in a new role across half-back as North Melbourne franked their best start to an AFL season in a decade with a 75-point thumping of injury-hit bottom side Richmond.

With Paul Curtis kicking a career-high six goals, the Kangaroos logged their greatest winning margin under Alastair Clarkson in the 20.10 (130) to 7.13 (55) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

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It lifts them to a 4-2 record and their strongest return through six games since a 9-0 opening to 2016, when they last played finals.

The Tigers lost acting captain Tim Taranto (concussion), Sam Banks (dislocated shoulder) and Maurice Rioli Jr (hamstring) to injuries, and are 0-6 in their worst start since 2010.

Usually a threat in attack, the explosive Zurhaar (23 disposals) was redeployed behind the ball and had a game-high 644 metres gained.

Paul Curtis starred for the Roos in front of goals. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fellow playmakers Luke Parker (26 possessions) and Caleb Daniel (32) were also busy and Harry Sheezel tallied 39 disposals, seven clearances and one goal in an influential display.

North had no shortage of options in the front half as Curtis, Cooper Trembath (three), Nick Larkey (two) and Zane Duursma (two) kicked multiple majors.

Young gun Sam Lalor had 22 disposals and one goal for Richmond, while Seth Campbell and Jack Ross (26 touches) added two majors each.

After Banks was hurt in a crunching Luke Davies-Uniacke tackle in the opening minutes, Curtis kicked three first-quarter goals to give North the early ascendancy.

The Tigers, who also lost Rioli before halftime, created plenty of scoring opportunities but repeatedly let themselves down with poor finishing.

Richmond paid a price as the Kangaroos piled on eight consecutive goals and blew the lead out to 47 points before the main break.

Taranto was out of action early in the third term and North kicked away as Trembath, who was blanketed by Noah Balta in the first half, worked his way into the contest.

Tom Powell provided a highlight with a soccer-style goal off the deck through heavy traffic in the final term and the Kangaroos won every quarter, with Curtis kicking the last three majors of the match.