Concerned Carlton dig deeper into Hollands' MCG episode

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Carlton have swiftly ruled Elijah Hollands out of the Blues' next game after his "unprecedented" mental health episode against Collingwood.

The Blues continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hollands' concerning performance at the MCG on Thursday night.

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Hollands has been getting support from father Ben and will not travel to Perth for Saturday night's match against Fremantle.

In the club's first statement since coach Michael Voss spoke post-game, Carlton chief executive Graham Wright was unable to confirm when Blues staff realised Hollands was unwell.

Last year, Hollands twice took personal leave from Carlton, later revealing he had been battling mental ill-health and issues with alcohol.