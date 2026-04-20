AFL Round 7: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Mason Cox compares the current spotlight on Harley Reid to Jack Ginnivan's during his time at the Pies, saying young stars need better support to handle the pressure. (1:09)

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Round 7 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a monster clash between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney, before the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster between Essendon and Collingwood takes place on Saturday.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bulldogs are counting the cost of their loss to Geelong last week and will be forced into several changes. Sam Darcy will unfortunately miss the rest of the season after scans confirmed an ACL tear, while Tom Liberatore (concussion) and key defenders James O'Donnell and Rory Lobb (hamstrings) also under injury clouds. In better news, Tim English is edging closer to a return, while Adam Treloar (41 disposals and 11 clearances) and Jedd Busslinger (25 and five marks).

ESPN tip: Swans by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Dogs $4.00, Swans $1.24

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Tigers Sam Banks (collarbone), Maurice Rioli (hamstring), and Tim Taranto (concussion) have been added to an already-lengthy injury list coming out of the loss to North Melbourne, while Melbourne's Harrison Petty (concussion symptoms) will also miss this week's clash.

ESPN tip: Demons by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.50, Demons $1.15

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

UTAS Stadium, 12:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Jack Gunston missed the win over Port Adelaide with a corked calf but is expected to regain his place in the starting lineup on Anzac Day, but the Hawks could still be forced into making changes after James Sicily and Dylan Moore were both handed one-match bans by the MRO. Meanwhile, Noah Anderson was ruled out of last week's match after having surgery to have his appendix removed, and was listed out for the "short term".

ESPN tip: Hawks by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.55, Suns $2.45

MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood are expected to welcome back experienced pair Steele Sidebottom (hip pointer) and Jordan De Goey (concussion) for this week's traditional Anzac Day blockbuster. For the Bombers, key defender Jordan Ridley (calf) will be sidelined again.

ESPN tip: Pies by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $2.85, Magpies $1.42

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Adelaide Oval, 6:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Mark O'Connor has served his one-match suspension for rough conduct and will be available this week. But his teammate Gryan Miers will be assessed amid fears he has a torn ACL, in what would be a brutal blow for the Cats.

ESPN tip: Cats by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $4.20, Cats $1.22

Optus Stadium, 8:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Blues spearhead Harry McKay was ruled out of the game during the fourth quarter last week after sustaining a head knock, but Michael Voss will have options if he elects to make changes to the starting lineup with Cooper Lord (35 disposals and 10 tackles), George Hewett (30 and nine clearances), and Adam Saad (25 and seven intercepts) three of the better performers in a strong VFL win. For the Dockers, Sean Darcy is expected to be available after missing the derby clash whilst in concussion protocols.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.15, Blues $5.50

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: St Kilda spearhead Max King is nearing a comeback from a 21-month absence from the AFL. The gun forward hasn't played since June 30, 2024 but will complete another full week of training this week before the club plots an exact return to action.

ESPN tip: Saints by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.10, Eagles $7.00

Gabba, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Brisbane's Noah Answerth was concussed in the final quarter against the Dees and won't suit up this week, while tough midfielder Jarrod Berry suffered a calf injury and is also expected to be sidelined. For the Crows, Matthew Nicks said after last week's win over St Kilda the club will give captain all the time he needs to grieve the loss of his brother. Jake Soligo (ankle) should be available to return.

ESPN tip: Lions by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.38, Crows $3.00

Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Giants duo Stephen Coniglio and Aaron Cadman both missed Round 6 due to concussion but will both return if they can get through training unscathed and progress positively out of protocols. Small forward Brent Daniels was also managed after hurting his hamstring earlier in the year, with the club taking a cautious approach last week, but he'll be a chance to suit up against the Kangas. In big news for Alastair Clarkson's side, ruckman Tristan Xerri will return after serving a three-match ban, and there'll be a watch on Finn O'Sullivan this week as he continues to recover from a jaw injury.

ESPN tip: Giants by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.40, Roos $2.90