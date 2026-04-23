Carlton formally report to AFL over Hollands incident

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Carlton have submitted their report to the AFL about Elijah Hollands' public mental health episode on a day Blues coach Michael Voss claimed the club was being "bullied".

Hours after Voss gave a combative press conference at Ikon Park, the club confirmed they had finalised their investigation and had reported their findings to the league.

"The Carlton football club continues to prioritise the welfare of Elijah Hollands, alongside providing ongoing support for his family and our club's people, through what remains a complex and challenging time," a statement on Thursday night read.

"The club can confirm it has responded this evening to the AFL's request and provided an account of the circumstances relating to Hollands and the club's round 6 match.

"The club understands the significant interest in this matter; however, out of respect for the sensitivities involved, the club will not be providing further comment until the AFL process has been finalised."

The Blues have submitted a report to the ASFL regarding Elijah Hollands. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Blues are preparing to play Fremantle on Saturday night, but all attention is on Hollands, who was admitted to hospital this week after struggling during last Thursday night's narrow defeat to Collingwood.

Voss didn't provide an update on Hollands' condition, and said he had been communicating with his family rather than the player himself.

Already a confirmed out for the trip to Perth, Carlton listed Hollands' absence as mental health when the teams were released on Thursday night.

The coach said he couldn't comment on specifics of the club's handling of Hollands, with the "process" still unfolding.

As well as the AFL, Victorian workplace safety watchdog WorkSafe is also asking questions about the incident.

"The AFL's looking into everything at this point in time, so there is a process that clearly is under way," Voss said on Thursday at the Blues headquarters.

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