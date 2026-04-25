Pendlebury stars in Collingwood's Anzac Day demolition

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The AFL's oldest current player, Scott Pendlebury, has produced one of the best games of his stellar career to inspire Collingwood to a record 77-point Anzac Day demolition of Essendon.

Having turned 38 in January and just two games shy of breaking the all-time VFL/AFL games record, Pendlebury blitzed the Bombers with 43 possessions and two goals to be awarded his fourth Anzac Day Medal in front of 92,231 fans at the MCG.

The Magpies' inaccurate kicking had kept Essendon in the game at halftime, but a six-goal third-term onslaught ended the Bombers' resistance to set up the commanding 20.17 (137) to 9.6 (60) victory.

It was the biggest margin in any Anzac Day contest, topping the 73 points Collingwood won by in 2008.

Pendlebury became the most decorated player in the 31-year history of Collingwood-Essendon Anzac Day blockbusters, going clear of Essendon legend James Hird (three medals).

The AFL's oldest current player, Scott Pendlebury, has produced one of the best games of his stellar career to inspire Collingwood to a record 77-point Anzac Day demolition of Essendon. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images

The six-time All-Australian previously won the Anzac Day medal in 2010, 2011 and 2019.

Magpie megastar Nick Daicos started the match a $1.36 favourite to be best-on-ground following his stunning last-quarter burst against Carlton last week.

But Daicos -- who was still influential with 42 disposals -- was upstaged by a smooth mover 15 years his senior.

In his 431st match, Pendlebury broke his career-high of possessions in a game, topping the 42 he had against Adelaide back in 2013.

Playing predominantly in the midfield, the left-footed marvel enjoyed silver service from ruck duo Darcy Cameron and Oscar Steene.

Pendlebury will equal Brent Harvey's games record of 432 if he plays in Thursday night's clash with Hawthorn, and he would break the North Melbourne champion's all-time mark in round nine against Geelong.