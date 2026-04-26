Clarkson blasts AFL technology as Giants down Kangaroos

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North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson says he would prefer if the AFL didn't use technology, after it tarnished Greater Western Sydney's seven-point win against his Kangaroos in Canberra.

North were enjoying their best start to a campaign since going 9-0 in 2016, but their winning ways came to a tense end as the Giants produced a 15.15 (105) to 14.14 (98) victory on Sunday at Manuka Oval.

The loss didn't come without controversy, after North defender Griffin Logue insisted he had touched the ball to prevent what was awarded a goal to the Giants' Xavier O'Halloran in the fourth quarter.

Alastair Clarkson addresses his players during the Round 7 loss to GWS. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

A lengthy video review ensued, but it deemed that Logue's fingertips had not reached the ball.

Although Clarkson said the decision didn't affect the game, he still complained about the AFL Review Centre, which has come under increasing scrutiny for its interventions.

"It (the technology) is enormously difficult," the coach said. "I would prefer that there was none, and we just leave it up to the umpires to adjudicate these mistakes."

Still, Clarkson added: "(Whether the) ball goes through or whether it's touched a fingernail or not, who cares really?

"We just didn't take our chances quite as good as what GWS did."

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Giants coach Adam Kingsley said the video review system was not up to speed.

But regardless, he was chuffed with his side's victory after they'd lost four of their previous five matches.

GWS (3-4) were boosted by a flurry of returning players, including Jesse Hogan (quad), who provided the spark when he slotted two settling goals after North shot out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter.

From there, the Giants rallied to take the lead in the second term before both teams exchanged majors in a see-sawing contest.

With scores level early in the fourth quarter, Toby Greene and Jake Stringer slotted crucial goals to lay the platform for a GWS victory.

North threatened a boilover when Harry Sheezel and young gun Finn O'Sullivan kicked majors to thrust their team within a goal of the home side.

But while the Giants scuffed chances that would have put the result beyond doubt, they still managed to hold strong and emerge victorious.

Toby Greene reacts on the final siren. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"They (North) were playing a lot like the 2014 Hawks," said Kingsley, in a nod to the Clarkson-coach team that won the second of Hawthorn's three-straight premierships in that era.

"I don't think the game for us was perfect. We did enough just to get over the line."

Toby Greene was typically inspirational as he became the most capped Giant with 268 games, eclipsing Callan Ward's old mark.

The 32-year-old had 28 disposals, two goals and 502 metres, while half-back Lachie Ash was also busy with 30 disposals and 757 metres gained.

Defender Lachie Whitfield (32 disposals, 18 kicks) and midfielder Clayton Oliver (26 disposals, 18 handballs) also excelled, while Stringer and Aaron Cadman had three goals apiece.

For North (4-3), Tristan Xerri returned from suspension and had 25 disposals, 12 tackles, and 10 clearances, while Sheezel posted 32 disposals despite undergoing finger surgery after the previous round.