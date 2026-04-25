'Incredibly frustrating': Bombers belted on Anzac Day

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Brad Scott has lamented Essendon's inability to handle the big occasion after their AFL Anzac Day debacle.

Essendon crucially lost centre clearances by a remarkable 9-20 on the way to a 77-point mauling from Collingwood - a record margin for the marquee Anzac Day clash at the MCG.

The Bombers coach said not only did his team not stand up to the Magpies' pressure, but they wilted even when there was no pressure on them.

"We just didn't handle the occasion well," Scott said.

"It's incredibly frustrating because we came on a really important day ... outside finals, you don't get bigger games, bigger crowds, (a) bigger stage - which creates big moments.

"Repeatedly, we weren't able to handle those moments. So we weren't able to handle the occasion, we weren't able to handle Collingwood's pressure and then, even worse, we weren't able to stand up under perceived pressure that wasn't even there."

Essendon lost by a record Anzac Day margin of 77 points. Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Scott added they were "absolutely obliterated" out of the centre as Scott Pendlebury and Nick Daicos ran rampant after halftime.

Biting his tongue in the post-game media conference, Scott noted Pendlebury has played more games than three-quarters of the Essendon team.

But it was not just the inexperienced Bombers who turned in poor games - most of their established players also had shockers, and Scott said the inability to handle the pressure was "right across the board".

It was a big game that had offered so much optimism, given their drought-breaking win in Gather Round and then the fighting away loss to Gold Coast.

But Essendon's ball use was horrible, especially when the game was on the line.

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Once the class of Pendlebury and Daicos shone through in the midfield, the Bombers were toast.

"It really does look like men playing against boys," coaching great Mick Malthouse said on ABC radio.

Malthouse, like Scott, noted most of Essendon's senior players also were struggling.

Adding to a filthy day, Archer May will have scans for a medial ligament injury.

The one shining light was Archie Roberts, who racked up 42 possessions off half-back in the midst of a smashing.

The signs weren't great when out-of-form key defender Ben McKay fluffed his kick early in the first quarter and Lachie Schultz pounced for Collingwood's second goal.

Still, Essendon matched Collingwood early and Nate Caddy's excellent snapped goal at the start of the third quarter brought the margin back to nine points.

Three minutes later, Pendlebury pounced on yet another Essendon turnover and his sublime running goal was the dam wall springing a leak.

Another six goals to one for the rest of the term and the leak was a full-blown flood.

Essendon will host reigning premiers Brisbane next Saturday at Marvel Stadium.

The Bombers have a big seven days ahead.