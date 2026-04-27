AFL Round 8: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

The start time of Hawthorn's clash against the Gold Coast Suns in Tasmania on Saturday has had to be changed, due to law stating no game can begin prior to 12:30pm on Anzac Day. (1:25)

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Round 8 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a monster clash between Collingwood and Hawthorn on Thursday night, before another Friday night double-header including the season's first Showdown.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

MCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: While it's yet to be confirmed, it's expected the Pies will rest Scott Pendlebury given the five-day turnaround from the side's big win over Essendon, but Darcy Moore has recovered from a hamstring injury and looks set to return for just his second game of the season. Meanwhile, James Sicily and Dylan Moore have both served a one-match ban and will be available for selection.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Pies $3.40, Hawks $1.30

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Aaron Naughton was the main concern coming out of the Bulldogs' loss last week, but thankfully, the club has confirmed the star forward has escaped serious injury and could still line up on Friday night. Arty Jones and Tim English are also a chance to return.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $3.20, Freo $1.31

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Jake Soligo's 39 disposals and two goals in the SANFL are going to be hard to ignore at the selection table this week, while Darcy Fogarty (back) and Dan Curtin are very close to a return. Callum Ah Chee is edging closer from a hamstring injury, but appears at least 1-2 weeks away. For Port, Todd Marshall was a late withdrawal from the win over Geelong due to illness, but should be fit to regain his spot in the side this week.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.53, Power $2.50

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The extent of Archer May's medial ligament injury in his left knee is unknown, but the young forward will be in some doubt to suit up for the Bombers on Saturday. If Brad Scott does elect to make changes, Hussien El Achkar (four goals from 13 disposals), Liam McMahon (three goals), Nik Cox (19, one goal, and seven marks), and Will Setterfield (25 and eight clearances) were some of the better performers in the VFL side's loss to Collingwood.

ESPN tip: Lions by 50 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $7.50, Lions $1.08

Optus Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Tim Taranto missed last week's match with concussion but will exit protocols this week, and is expected to be fit to face West Coast. For the Eagles, Matt Owies kicked five goals in the WAFL to put his hand up for selection.

ESPN tip: Eagles by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $1.42, Tigers $2.80

GMHBA Stadium, 4:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Versatile Cat Mark Blicavs limped off the field in the first quarter against the Power and didn't return, suffering a left knee injury, with the club still unsure on a timeline.

ESPN tip: Cats by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats$1.22, Roos $4.20

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Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Harry McKay (concussion) and Mark Pittonet (hand) both missed the clash with Fremantle but will both be available this week if they get through training unscathed. Ollie Hollands was withdrawn hours before the Round 7 contest, but should also be in the selection mix this week. George Hewett (40 disposals and 11 clearances) was the standout in the VFL win over Tassie. In terrific news for the Saints, key forward Max King made his long-awaited return via the VFL on the weekend, but will likely need more matches at the lower level to build on his match conditioning.

ESPN tip: Saints by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.45, Saints $1.53

SUNDAY, MAY 3

SCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney missed the win over the Bulldogs with calf tightness, so there'll be a watch on him on the training track this week. Meanwhile, Melbourne had been forced into making at least one change, with midfielder Jai Culley going down with a devastating ACL injury in the win over the Tigers. But don't expect Harrison Petty to be recalled, with the club still investigating his incident against Brisbane in Round 6.

ESPN tip: Swans by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.17, Demons $4.75

People First Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Giants defender Joe Fonti missed the win over North Melbourne through suspension but will be available for this week's clash with the Suns. Adam Kingsley will have plenty of options to consider in the front half with Max Gruzewski (five goals), Callum Brown (four), and Jake Riccardi (two, 21 disposals) all putting in big performances in the big VFL win over the Roos.

ESPN tip: Suns by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.36, Giants $3.00