Expert tips, best tips for Round 8 of the AFL

The start time of Hawthorn's clash against the Gold Coast Suns in Tasmania on Saturday has had to be changed, due to law stating no game can begin prior to 12:30pm on Anzac Day. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 8 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We've got a host of blockbuster clashes to look forward to this weekend, and it starts with Collingwood and Hawthorn going head-to-head on Thursday night at the MCG. That leads us into yet another Friday night double-header, with the Western Bulldogs looking to get back on the winners list when they host the in-form Fremantle Dockers, before Adelaide and Port do battle in the first Showdown of the season.

On Saturday, the Bombers face a tough assignment against Brisbane, the Eagles host the Tigers in what looks a winnable contest for both sides, Geelong will look to respond against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, and Carlton take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in an intriguing clash.

Can the Dees continue to upset the contenders? Sydney at the SCG is no easy task. The round concludes with the all-expansion clash between Gold Coast and GWS, with both teams desperate for a win.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 8

Season total: 48

Certainty and why: Good teams have a way of bouncing back from shockers. Cats to beat the Roos handily.

Upset and why: Don't be shocked if the Giants knock off the spluttering Suns up on the Gold Coast...

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Essendon vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Melbourne

Gold Coast vs. GWS

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 46

Certainty and why: Hard to tip the Bombers right now, and the Lions have played themselves into form.

Upset and why: Could the Power do the Crows in the Showdown? I've got a feeling.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Essendon vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Melbourne

Gold Coast vs. GWS

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 8

Season total: 48

Certainty and why: I don't think Essendon will trouble Brisbane at all.

Upset and why: The upset I'm tipping this week is GWS over Gold Coast. They're the danger side currently sitting outside of the top 10 and the Suns are looking a little shaky. Blues, Tigers, and Power all have decent claims, too.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Essendon vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Melbourne

Gold Coast vs. GWS

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 7

Season total: 46

Certainty and why: As good as Melbourne is going, the Swans are absolutely flying and won't be beaten at home.

Upset and why: If their midfield stands up and plays their best, Port Adelaide are a great chance of winning over Adelaide.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Essendon vs. Brisbane

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Melbourne

Gold Coast vs. GWS