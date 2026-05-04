Expert tips, best tips for Round 9 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 9 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round gets underway with a huge clash between top four hopefuls and premiership fancies Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, with the credentials of both in-form sides on the line. Then, it's another Friday night double-header, with Brisbane hosting the struggling Carlton and Port Adelaide welcoming the Western Bulldogs to Adelaide, with Luke Beveridge's side now on a four-game losing streak.

North Melbourne goes head-to-head with Sydney to open the Saturday slate, while Gold Coast begins its two-week stint in the NT with an intriguing clash against the Saints at TIO Stadium. Later at the MCG, Scott Pendlebury will equal the games record when Collingwood meets Geelong.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 8

Season total: 56

Certainty and why: I haven't loved what I've seen from the Giants ... but the Dons have been dire.

Upset and why: The round opener between the Dockers and Hawks is a genuine 50-50. I've got no idea who will start this game as favourite but both sides can very much win it!

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Essendon

Gold Coast vs. St Kilda

Geelong vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 53

Certainty and why: Brisbane. You can't possibly back Carlton right now, especially on the road.

Upset and why: I won't be tipping Port, but they seem most likely to force an upset.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Essendon

Gold Coast vs. St Kilda

Geelong vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 7

Season total: 55

Certainty and why: GWS and Adelaide haven't yet reached anywhere near the heights some would have thought they'd get to this season, but they'll still have no troubles against the Bombers and Tigers respectively.

Upset and why: Tipping all the favourites this week but I think Collingwood and Hawthorn have the best chance of causing upsets.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Essendon

Gold Coast vs. St Kilda

Geelong vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 7

Season total: 53

Certainty and why: The team that is most comfortable in their own skin against a team all-at-sea. Lions easily.

Upset and why: The Bulldogs have struggled defensively and I think Port should be slight favourites playing at home.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Essendon

Gold Coast vs. St Kilda

Geelong vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Richmond vs. Adelaide