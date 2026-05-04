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          Expert tips, best tips for Round 9 of the AFL

          • ESPN
          May 4, 2026, 10:02 PM

          Who should you be tipping in Round 9 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

          The round gets underway with a huge clash between top four hopefuls and premiership fancies Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, with the credentials of both in-form sides on the line. Then, it's another Friday night double-header, with Brisbane hosting the struggling Carlton and Port Adelaide welcoming the Western Bulldogs to Adelaide, with Luke Beveridge's side now on a four-game losing streak.

          North Melbourne goes head-to-head with Sydney to open the Saturday slate, while Gold Coast begins its two-week stint in the NT with an intriguing clash against the Saints at TIO Stadium. Later at the MCG, Scott Pendlebury will equal the games record when Collingwood meets Geelong.

          Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

          EXPERT TIPS:

          Jake Michaels

          Last week: 8
          Season total: 56

          Certainty and why: I haven't loved what I've seen from the Giants ... but the Dons have been dire.

          Upset and why: The round opener between the Dockers and Hawks is a genuine 50-50. I've got no idea who will start this game as favourite but both sides can very much win it!

          Tips for the week:

          Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
          Brisbane vs. Carlton
          Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs
          North Melbourne vs. Sydney
          GWS vs. Essendon
          Gold Coast vs. St Kilda
          Geelong vs. Collingwood
          Melbourne vs. West Coast
          Richmond vs. Adelaide

          Matt Walsh

          Last week: 7
          Season total: 53

          Certainty and why: Brisbane. You can't possibly back Carlton right now, especially on the road.

          Upset and why: I won't be tipping Port, but they seem most likely to force an upset.

          Tips for the week:

          Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
          Brisbane vs. Carlton
          Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs
          North Melbourne vs. Sydney
          GWS vs. Essendon
          Gold Coast vs. St Kilda
          Geelong vs. Collingwood
          Melbourne vs. West Coast
          Richmond vs. Adelaide

          Jarryd Barca

          Last week: 7
          Season total: 55

          Certainty and why: GWS and Adelaide haven't yet reached anywhere near the heights some would have thought they'd get to this season, but they'll still have no troubles against the Bombers and Tigers respectively.

          Upset and why: Tipping all the favourites this week but I think Collingwood and Hawthorn have the best chance of causing upsets.

          Tips for the week:

          Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
          Brisbane vs. Carlton
          Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs
          North Melbourne vs. Sydney
          GWS vs. Essendon
          Gold Coast vs. St Kilda
          Geelong vs. Collingwood
          Melbourne vs. West Coast
          Richmond vs. Adelaide

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Last week: 7
          Season total: 53

          Certainty and why: The team that is most comfortable in their own skin against a team all-at-sea. Lions easily.

          Upset and why: The Bulldogs have struggled defensively and I think Port should be slight favourites playing at home.

          Tips for the week:

          Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
          Brisbane vs. Carlton
          Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs
          North Melbourne vs. Sydney
          GWS vs. Essendon
          Gold Coast vs. St Kilda
          Geelong vs. Collingwood
          Melbourne vs. West Coast
          Richmond vs. Adelaide