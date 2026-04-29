Who is it a big week for? James Hird and Dermott Brereton on Round 8

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Who is it a big week for in the AFL? Perhaps it's a club that's down in the dumps or maybe it's a player that needs to lift, who is the spotlight on this week in the world of football?

In the inaugural episode of ESPN Footy Central, footy legends James Hird and Dermott Brereton make their Round 8 'It's a big week for' picks.

James Hird - Adelaide

"They've got a massive job against Port Adelaide, their younger brother in Adelaide. I just think the pedestrian midfield of Adelaide are really going to have to do a lot of work against the Port Adelaide Football Club.

"Izak Rankine is a fantastic player. He's a great player, but he needs to get up around the ball and give them some speed and pace forward."

Dermott Brereton - West Coast and Richmond

"Two teams. West Coast and Richmond. Whoever loses walks away from this one thinking 'where's our next win coming from?'

"The Tigers have recruited and gone young, and they've got top end draft picks, but they must be saying 'did we cut too deep?'. You do need some older blokes to guide the ship. Their skills are lacking at the moment and this happens with a young team."