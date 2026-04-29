You are loved: Docker O'Driscoll opens up on depression

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Fremantle wingman Nathan O'Driscoll has opened up about his mental health battles, revealing there have been times when he contemplated taking his own life.

O'Driscoll wrote the emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon in the hope of helping others who are also struggling with their mental health.

The 23-year-old, who has played 40 games since making his AFL debut in 2022, was initially reluctant to share his story.

Nathan O'Driscoll of the Dockers walks out Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/Getty Images

But in the wake of the extra focus on mental health in the AFL - which includes the mental health episode suffered by Carlton's Elijah Hollands - O'Driscoll felt the time was right.

"Over the past four years, I've had some incredible highs but also some very low moments," O'Driscoll wrote.

"I've struggled with anxiety, a constant need to feel like I belong, and always putting others before myself.

"There have been times where I've fallen into deep depressive states and three separate times where I've been extremely close to committing suicide."

O'Driscoll hopes that by sharing his own experiences, it will reassure others there are people there to help.

"No one is there to judge you, every person I've opened up to has supported me in ways I never expected," O'Driscoll said.

"From the outside, it might look like I have everything, but what's going on internally can be a very different story.

"The past few weeks has been especially tough after losing someone close to me.

"But leaning on my family, friends and teammates has meant everything. I'm incredibly grateful for the people around me.

"There is so much good in this world. Whatever you're going through, it will get better. You are loved. You are seen. You are heard."

O'Driscoll's message of hope comes at a time when there are growing calls for the AFL to introduce a dedicated mental health round.

Geelong star Bailey Smith used his All-Australian acceptance interview last year to reveal he had spent four weeks in a mental health facility a year earlier.

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