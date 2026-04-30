Who has played the most games in AFL history? How many has Scott Pendlebury played?

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Who has played the most games in VFL / AFL history?

North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey sits atop the pile, having played 432 games throughout his career. Collingwood icon Scott Pendlebury is closing in on the record, however, and looms to break the mark during the 2026 season.

Most games in VFL/AFL history:

BRENT HARVEY - 432

SCOTT PENDLEBURY - 431

MICHAEL TUCK - 426

SHAUN BURGOYNE - 407

KEVIN BARTLETT - 403

DUSTIN FLETCHER - 400

TRAVIS BOAK - 387

ROBERT HARVEY - 383

SIMON MADDEN - 378

DAVID MUNDY - 376

CRAIG BRADLEY - 375

ADAM GOODES - 372

BERNIE QUINLAN - 366

BRAD JOHNSON - 364

PATRICK DANGERFIELD - 363

STEELE SIDEBOTTOM - 360

TOM HAWKINS - 359

JOHN BLAKEY - 359

GARY ABLETT JR. - 357

BRUCE DOULL - 356

PAUL ROOS - 356

JOEL SELWOOD - 355

LANCE FRANKLIN - 354

MATTHEW PAVLICH - 353

EDDIE BETTS - 350

DOUG HAWKINS - 350

BOLD - Denotes active player