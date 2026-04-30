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          Who has played the most games in AFL history? How many has Scott Pendlebury played?

          • ESPN
          Apr 30, 2026, 12:59 AM

          Who has played the most games in VFL / AFL history?

          North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey sits atop the pile, having played 432 games throughout his career. Collingwood icon Scott Pendlebury is closing in on the record, however, and looms to break the mark during the 2026 season.

          Most games in VFL/AFL history:

          BRENT HARVEY - 432
          SCOTT PENDLEBURY - 431
          MICHAEL TUCK - 426
          SHAUN BURGOYNE - 407
          KEVIN BARTLETT - 403
          DUSTIN FLETCHER - 400
          TRAVIS BOAK - 387
          ROBERT HARVEY - 383
          SIMON MADDEN - 378
          DAVID MUNDY - 376
          CRAIG BRADLEY - 375
          ADAM GOODES - 372
          BERNIE QUINLAN - 366
          BRAD JOHNSON - 364
          PATRICK DANGERFIELD - 363
          STEELE SIDEBOTTOM - 360
          TOM HAWKINS - 359
          JOHN BLAKEY - 359
          GARY ABLETT JR. - 357
          BRUCE DOULL - 356
          PAUL ROOS - 356
          JOEL SELWOOD - 355
          LANCE FRANKLIN - 354
          MATTHEW PAVLICH - 353
          EDDIE BETTS - 350
          DOUG HAWKINS - 350

          BOLD - Denotes active player