Who has played the most games in AFL history? How many has Scott Pendlebury played?

Who has played the most games in VFL / AFL history?
North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey sits atop the pile, having played 432 games throughout his career. Collingwood icon Scott Pendlebury is closing in on the record, however, and looms to break the mark during the 2026 season.
Most games in VFL/AFL history:
BRENT HARVEY - 432
SCOTT PENDLEBURY - 431
MICHAEL TUCK - 426
SHAUN BURGOYNE - 407
KEVIN BARTLETT - 403
DUSTIN FLETCHER - 400
TRAVIS BOAK - 387
ROBERT HARVEY - 383
SIMON MADDEN - 378
DAVID MUNDY - 376
CRAIG BRADLEY - 375
ADAM GOODES - 372
BERNIE QUINLAN - 366
BRAD JOHNSON - 364
PATRICK DANGERFIELD - 363
STEELE SIDEBOTTOM - 360
TOM HAWKINS - 359
JOHN BLAKEY - 359
GARY ABLETT JR. - 357
BRUCE DOULL - 356
PAUL ROOS - 356
JOEL SELWOOD - 355
LANCE FRANKLIN - 354
MATTHEW PAVLICH - 353
EDDIE BETTS - 350
DOUG HAWKINS - 350
BOLD - Denotes active player