AFL Round 9: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 9 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a top four clash between the Dockers and Hawks at Optus Stadium. On Saturday night, Scott Pendlebury ties the league's games record when the Magpies battle the Cats at the MCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawthorn co-captain James Sicily was hampered by an ankle injury during the side's draw with Collingwood last Thursday night, so there'll be a watch on him this week.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 6 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.74, Hawks $2.10

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Gabba, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Brisbane key Ty Gallop failed an HIA assessment late in the win over the Bombers. which has ruled him out of Friday night's clash with Carlton. For the Blues, George Hewett couldn't be doing any more in the VFL, kicking two goals from 31 disposals, 12 marks, and six clearances to ensure his name is back in consideration.

ESPN tip: Lions by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.09, Blues $7.00

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Port Adelaide key defender Esava Ratugolea has recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him after Round 4 but seems likely to feature at SANFL level before returning to the senior lineup. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have suffered another injury blow with Laithum Vandermeer set to miss up to seven weeks after suffering an "acute" hamstring injury against Fremantle. But Connor Budarick (hamstring) and Riley Garcia (knee) could return if they pass fitness tests this week.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.92, Bulldogs $1.85

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Marvel Stadium, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Sydney key defender Tom McCartin remains sidelined with a knee ligament sprain, but could be a chance in Round 10. Peter Ladhams continues to impress in the VFL, picking up another 31 disposals and seven clearances, while Corey Warner (28 disposals and two goals), Joel Hamling (27 and 12 marks), and Harry Cunningham (23 and nine) also performed strongly in the reserves.

ESPN tip: Swans by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $4.00, Swans $1.24

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: GWS have been forced into at least one change with Ryan Angwin entering concussion protocols. Key forward Jesse Hogan was battling through a hip injury in the loss to Gold Coast is expected to be fit to take his place this week. For the Bombers, Jye Caldwell (ankle), and Saad El-Hawli (collarbone) were the casualties coming out of the defeat to Brisbane, with Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals and 10 clearances) the standout in the VFL, and Mason Redman making his return as he edges closer following a knee issue.

ESPN tip: Giants by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.08, Bombers $7.50

TIO Stadium, 7:10pm [AEST]

Team news: A lower-than-usual impact grading has led to Gold Coast's Sam Clohesy being handed just a two-match ban over the dangerous tackle that concussed GWS winger Ryan Angwin. Ben Long has escaped with two separate fines for striking and misconduct after a fiery altercation with Clayton Oliver. Meanwhile, Max King's long-awaited return to the AFL has been delayed further after suffering a hamstring injury in the VFL. Dan Butler will miss three to four weeks after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain on Saturday night against Carlton, and Jack Higgins is in concussion protocols.

ESPN tip: Suns by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.42, Saints $2.80

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MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood will lose Harry Perryman after he exited last week's draw with Hawthorn with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. But the Pies are expected to regain rested veterans Jeremy Howe and Scott Pendlebury, as well as Beau McCreery (soreness). For the Cats, Gryan Miers is listed as 1-3 weeks away with his knee concern, while Jack Henry was a late out with foot soreness last week but should be available for selection.

ESPN tip: Cats by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.53, Magpies $2.50

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Melbourne recruit Brody Mihocek succumbed to a hamstring injury against the Swans and is set for a stint on the sidelines, but the extent of the injury is still unknown.

ESPN tip: Demons by 41 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.09, Eagles $7.00

MCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Tiger Sam Lalor's return date is still unclear, but the young gun has avoided surgery on his Achilles injury. In good news for Crows fans, Jordan Dawson trained on Monday, while the club expected key forward Darcy Fogarty to play this week after overcoming a back injury. Fogarty should replace Taylor Walker (hamstring), with Nick Murray the likely replacement for Jordon Butts (groin).

ESPN tip: Crows by 52 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.50, Crows $1.13