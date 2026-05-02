Tigers edge past Eagles to snap 12-match losing run

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Richmond have snapped their 12-match AFL losing streak with a thrilling 11-point win over West Coast - and they have the controversial stand rule to thank.

In a game that featured 14 lead changes, the Eagles were clinging to a two-point lead with five minutes remaining in front of 46,350 fans when Harley Reid gave away a high-tackle free kick.

Both Reid and Elliot Yeo ran off to guard their defensive 50m, with the umpire pinging Yeo with a 50m penalty for not standing the mark.

Steely Green nailed the set shot from 30m, and Tyler Sonsie kicked a goal a short time later to put the Tigers in the box seat.

West Coast's No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma made things interesting with a stunning goal on the run with 88 seconds remaining, but Seth Campbell sealed the 15.9 (99) to 13.10 (88) win for Richmond with a clutch long-range set shot in the final minute.

Although Richmond (1-7) remain on bottom of the ladder, they were at least able to celebrate their first win since beating the Eagles in round 19 last year.

Steely Green of the Tigers celebrates a goal Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Making the win even more special is the fact Richmond entered the match with a 17-man injury list, which became 18 when veteran Dion Prestia hurt his calf in the opening minutes of the game.

West Coast slipped to 2-6, but it was a big improvement on last week's 101-point loss to St Kilda.

Jack Ross was huge for Richmond with 29 disposals and 11 clearances, while Kane McAuliffe (28 disposals) was also influential.

Noah Balta, Jonty Faull and Campbell kicked three goals each for the Tigers.

Tim Kelly led the Eagles with 30 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, while Harley Reid had a hot first half on the way to 26 possessions, 10 clearances and two goals.

West Coast used the week to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their 2006 flag, with members of that team forming a guard of honour as the Eagles ran through the banner.

There were nine lead changes and plenty of blunders in the first half, with the biggest gaffe belonging to Richmond second-gamer Sam Cumming when he pumped the ball 50m the wrong way.

West Coast kicked the opening three goals of the second quarter - including a two-bounce special on the run from Reid - to open up a 12-point buffer.

But some strong marking in attack from Faull and two goals in the final minute of the half to Balta ensured the Tigers went into the long break with a 10-point lead.

West Coast entered the halftime break having lost a whopping 19 consecutive quarters - a record low for the club.

Alarm bells were ringing for West Coast when the lead extended to 21 points at the 12-minute mark of the third quarter, but they stormed back into the contest and were just five minutes away from victory before conceding three of the final four goals of the match.