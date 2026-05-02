Big-name recruits shine as Saints bury Blues

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Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni had the last laugh against their former club as St Kilda improved their finals prospects and heaped more pain on Carlton in a 39-point win.

The Saints took complete control in a dominant eight-goal third quarter, powering away to a 16.12 (108) to 9.15 (69) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

High-profile recruits De Koning and Silvagni were jeered by Blues fans throughout their first encounter since the pair accepted big-money offers to leave in the off-season.

But De Koning stood tall and took strong marks to set up his two goals, while Silvagni played his role in defence to help St Kilda (4-4) square their win-loss record for the first time this season.

The victory came at a cost when Dan Butler sustained a hamstring injury, just hours after injury-plagued spearhead Max King was taken out of a VFL match with "hamstring awareness".

Jack Higgins (concussion) and Darcy Wilson (illness) were late withdrawals.