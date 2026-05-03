It'll be worth it: Eagles insist rebuild still on track

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West Coast coach Andrew McQualter insists his side's 11-point loss to injury-hit Richmond isn't a catastrophe, defending his decision to recall the likes of Tom Cole and Matt Owies at the expense of youth.

The Tigers arrived in Perth on a 12-match losing run and nursing a debilitating 17-player injury list, but still managed to pull off an upset 15.9 (99) to 13.10 (88) victory on enemy territory.

The past five weeks have raised major questions about just how long West Coast's rebuild is going to take.

After posting impressive comeback victories over North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, West Coast have come crashing back to earth with deflating losses to Sydney (128 points), Geelong (46), Fremantle (56), St Kilda (101) and struggling Richmond (11).

The Eagles let a winnable game slip against the Tigers. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised before Saturday's match against Richmond when McQualter dropped 2024 first-round draft pick Bo Allan and recalled veterans Owies and Cole.

Owies, coming off a five-goal haul in the WAFL, kicked a goal from seven disposals in the first quarter against Richmond, but only had five more touches for the match.

Cole, who twisted his knee early but managed to play on, finished the game with just seven disposals and 14m gained, and failed to record a single tackle.

McQualter defended his selection decisions, highlighting the fact West Coast have suffered huge losses over the past 18 months when they have gone in too young.

"We've got to make sure that we never cut it too deep and go too young, which we have a little bit this year already," McQualter said.

"So the risk is, if we expose all of our young players at once and just throw them in the same team together, it doesn't work.

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"We're not going to do that."

The Eagles (2-6) have a percentage of 59.3 - the worst in the competition - and their loss to Richmond (1-7) has put them at risk of collecting a third wooden spoon in four years.

But McQualter feels important strides have been made this year, and said it was important not to overblow the loss to Richmond.

"This is a disappointing outcome, but we're not going to catastrophise it," McQualter said.

"It's not the end of the world. We'll butter up, we'll get to work, and we'll keep trying to improve.

"We're incredibly clear on our plan and what we're doing and the path we're on.

"We will have blips over the next little period of time. There's no question about that ... (but) it'll be worth it."

West Coast have the youngest and least experienced list in the AFL.

Against Richmond, they fielded eight players with 20 games or less to their name, including three first-year players.

McQualter conceded he will need to give his emerging young stars a rest at some point to ensure they don't get too fatigued.