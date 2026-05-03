Brisbane's 'Whiteboardgate' wasn't outrageous, despite what media will tell you

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If you're a football fan and a consumer of modern media, there's a fair chance you've had at least some cause in recent times to ponder the popular expression "making a mountain out of a molehill".

Nuance is not something either footy or media does particularly well these days. So I'm sure I wasn't the only one far from surprised when news that some Brisbane Lions observations about its upcoming Essendon opposition had been leaked into the public domain had within hours been breathlessly christened "Whiteboardgate".

As any seasoned media professional will tell you, the addition of the "gate" suffix to a subject bestows instant gravitas on a news story, and for several hours on Fox Footy's "Super Seismic Sensational Saturday" or whatever it's now called, Richard Nixon, some incompetent burglars in Washington DC, and a massive government cover-up had nothing on this scandal.

Okay, I jest, but seriously, wasn't this pretty much a classic case of everyone else keeping their heads while much of football's fourth estate lost its head? And isn't that in itself a comment on why much of the footy public now takes its coverage of the game with not just a grain, but several shakers full of salt?

Not to say that the story in itself wasn't interesting. It was. As is any peek we outsiders (and yes, media folk, that's you, too) can get into what goes on inside those mystical "four walls" of an AFL club.

Just what a team, and in this case the premiers, honestly thinks of their opposition beyond their very guarded public utterances desperate not to offend and thus offer psychological ammunition, is fascinating.