Power quartet on verge of comebacks from injury

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Key defender Esava Ratugolea is among a quartet of Port Adelaide players set to return from injury.

Ratugolea hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in round four, but is tipped to return in state league ranks this weekend.

Fellow tall backman Harrison Ramm (ankle), Tom Cochrane (hamstring) and Tom Anastasopoulous (concussion) are also expected to return in the SANFL.

"It's great, it adds to some depth that we've probably lacked a little bit in the front half of the year with the injuries we've had," Power assistant coach Hamish Hartlett told reporters on Monday.

Esava Ratugolea (left) has been sidelined by a knee injury. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"So that's really exciting for us.

"Manny Liddy (groin) is potentially available next week too, so five guys that we feel can add value to us."

The Power are still digesting their heartbreaking one-point loss to arch rivals Adelaide on Friday night.

Port, with three wins and five losses, slipped to 13th ahead of hosting the Western Bulldogs (12th, four and four) this Friday night.

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"One thing we have done really well so far this year is, regardless of win or loss, we've reviewed the game the same way," Hartlett said.

"We've been really conscious around the footy club to spend a day or so reflecting on what has been, and then focus really, really positively on what's ahead.

"We do feel like a large part of our game's in a good space and the players are still very confident about the way we're going."

The Power have narrow losses to Hawthorn and the Crows, punctuated by a 30-point win over Geelong, as recent form-line.

"From the outside, the noise was that we weren't going to be overly competitive this year - which is fine, people have got those opinions," Hartlett said.

"Internally, led by (first-year coach) Josh (Carr) and the other assistant coaches, there is a huge belief in our game plan the way it's stacking up.

"That filtering through to the players ... our game plan as a whole is is clearly working against some of the best teams.

"So we've got no reason to think otherwise: we can keep challenging some of the best."