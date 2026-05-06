Who is it a big week for? James Hird and Dermott Brereton on Round 9

Who is it a big week for in the AFL? Perhaps it's a club that's down in the dumps or maybe it's a player that needs to lift, who is the spotlight on this week in the world of football?
In the latest episode of ESPN Footy Central, footy legends James Hird and Dermott Brereton make their Round 9 'It's a big week for' picks.
WATCH: James Hird and Dermott Brereton on ESPN Footy Central
James Hird - Fremantle
"I reckon it's a big week for Fremantle, Derm. I mean, this is a huge game against the in-form team of the competition in Hawthorn, one of the best ball movement teams we've seen in a long, long time.
"And I'd just love to see them get up and not because I hate Hawthorn, but I'd just love to see them get up and play really well and win this game of football...
"[Freo] have got everything. They've got key backs, they've got midfielders, they've got ruckman, they've got key forwards, and they've got a game style where they can play fast, where they can play slow.
"And what's come on in the last few weeks is Murphy Reid and Shai Bolton pushing up as high forwards and actually getting their hands on the ball.
"I think it's a big week for Freo. I think it's going to be a wonderful game. And I'd love to see Freo perform well on the big stage and really put their stamp on the competition and say, 'we're here'."
Brereton: "The thing I think they do really, really well is when the ball's in congestion, they get the ball to the outside into a free running player's hands. As good as anyone in the comp."
Dermott Brereton - Luke Jackson
"Well, keeping on the same theme there, it's a big week for Luke Jackson.
"He now is going to be single-handedly facing, at the ruck contest, two genuine megabeasts [in Lloyd Meek and Ned Reeves] -- huge men as a true centre square ruckman.
"I know he'll be able to have better dexterity once the ball leaves, but I think Weddle will come in and do a job from the outside. But his actual ruck craft is really going to be tested against a 115kg Meek and a six-foot-eleven Reeves. That's going to test him."
Hird: "Absolutely. We talk about most valuable players in the competition. By the end of the year, he's going to be right up there with Daicos or Bontempelli if he can continue this form that he's got going, and actually dominate or contend with those dominant [Hawthorn] ruckman in the centre bounce."