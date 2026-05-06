Who is it a big week for? James Hird and Dermott Brereton on Round 9

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Who is it a big week for in the AFL? Perhaps it's a club that's down in the dumps or maybe it's a player that needs to lift, who is the spotlight on this week in the world of football?

In the latest episode of ESPN Footy Central, footy legends James Hird and Dermott Brereton make their Round 9 'It's a big week for' picks.

Luke Jackson has been in excellent form. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

James Hird - Fremantle

"I reckon it's a big week for Fremantle, Derm. I mean, this is a huge game against the in-form team of the competition in Hawthorn, one of the best ball movement teams we've seen in a long, long time.

"And I'd just love to see them get up and not because I hate Hawthorn, but I'd just love to see them get up and play really well and win this game of football...

"[Freo] have got everything. They've got key backs, they've got midfielders, they've got ruckman, they've got key forwards, and they've got a game style where they can play fast, where they can play slow.

"And what's come on in the last few weeks is Murphy Reid and Shai Bolton pushing up as high forwards and actually getting their hands on the ball.

"I think it's a big week for Freo. I think it's going to be a wonderful game. And I'd love to see Freo perform well on the big stage and really put their stamp on the competition and say, 'we're here'."

Brereton: "The thing I think they do really, really well is when the ball's in congestion, they get the ball to the outside into a free running player's hands. As good as anyone in the comp."