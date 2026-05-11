AFL Round 10: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 10 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a replay of last year's Grand Final between the Lions and Cats. On Friday evening, the Magpies travel to Sydney in the hopes of upsetting the high-flying Swans.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Gabba, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Geelong has been carefully managing Patrick Dangerfield over the past few seasons, but after a calf injury earlier this season and a five-day break into the Brisbane game, Geelong coach Chris Scott is confident his star captain would get up for the clash. "I'm emphatic, because I spoke to him late in the game. He said he's playing, so he's playing," Scott said after the win over Collingwood. The Cats could also regain premiership forward Gryan Miers, who made his return through the VFL over the weekend after recovering from ACL damage. For the Lions, Jarrod Berry is expected to be available from his calf injury, while Ty Gallop (concussion) missed the win over Carlton but is expected to exit protocols and be available for selection.

ESPN tip: Lions by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.44, Cats $2.75

FRIDAY, MAY 15

SCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood will rest veteran Scott Pendlebury this week as he prepares for his record-breaking game in Melbourne the following week, while skipper Darcy Moore will also miss with concussion. Craig McRae said after the loss to the Cats last week that there'll be a watch on Steele Sidebottom as well as the club continues to manage the minutes of their older players. Will Hayes could be back in the mix, while Charlie West (four goals) and Ed Allan (31 disposals) had strong VFL games. For the Swans, Charlie Curnow missed last week with an abdominal issue so will need to improve throughout the week, but Tom McCartin is progressing well from a knee injury and is a chance to return.

ESPN tip: Swans by 28 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.20, Magpies $4.20

TIO Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell has missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury, but the club has circled this week's game against the Power as his return, in what would be a huge boost to the midfield. Jarrod Witts has also missed two straight matches, with Damien Hardwick resting the star ruckman against GWS and then electing to give Ned Moyle a go as the solo big man against the Saints. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide could be without Miles Bergman after he injured his toe in the opening quarter of the loss against the Bulldogs, with the extent of the injury still unknown.

ESPN tip: Suns by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.24, Power $4.00

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Adelaide Oval, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Adelaide pair Callum Ah Chee (16 disposals and one goal) and Darcy Fogarty (three goals) were left out of the senior side after recovering from their respective injury concern, but the duo will again have their hand up this week.

ESPN tip: Crows by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.38, Kangaroos $2.90

MCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: In terrible news for Hawks fans, Tom Barrass is set to miss several weeks after injuring his hamstring in last Thursday's loss to Fremantle, but key forwards Calsher Dear (adductor) and Mabior Chol (hamstring) should be back either this week or next. For the Dees, Dan Turner was a late out on Sunday with illness but is expected to be fit for Round 10.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.30, Hawks $1.31

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Western Bulldogs will again be without Tim English after he suffered a concussion against the Power in Round 9. It's better news on the Carlton front after a 122-point VFL win, with Wade Derksen (five goals), Blake Acres (31 disposals and two goals), Lachie Fogarty (22 and two) and Lewis Young (23 and 16 marks) giving Michael Voss and co. something to think about at the selection table.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.75, Bulldogs $1.44

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SUNDAY, MAY 17

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Fremantle captain Alex Pearce will spend a short stint on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the dying moments of their 15-point win over Hawthorn. Scans have revealed a low-grade MCL injury to Pearce's left knee, ruling the 30-year-old out of this week's clash with Essendon at the MCG. The club is optimistic the injury isn't serious, but no exact timeline has been set on his return.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $5.25, Dockers $1.15

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The injury news only gets worse and worse for the struggling Tigers with a suspected broken forearm for Tom Brown, which would require surgery. St Kilda will be hoping Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is fit to return from a troublesome corkie and Jack Higgins can get through concussion protocols, while there'll also be a close eye on the fitness of star defender Callum Wilkie after hurting his back against the Suns, putting his streak of 164 consecutive games since debut in doubt.

ESPN tip: Saints by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.09, Tigers $7.00

Optus Stadium, 6:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Giants by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.75, Giants $1.17