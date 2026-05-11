Expert tips, best tips for Round 10 of the AFL

On Red Time, Mason Cox floats a bold idea for the future of GWS after calls for Giants rebrand come to the fore. (1:41)

Should Sydney share the SCG with the Giants? (1:41)

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Who should you be tipping in Round 10 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round kicks off with a monster Grand Final replay between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba, with both sides eager to continue their strong form and pressing their case as premiership contenders. Then, we've got another Friday night double-header, with the Swans hosting the struggling Magpies before Gold Coast play their second of two games in the NT, this time against Port Adelaide.

Adelaide kicks off the Saturday slate with a home game against North Melbourne, in what looks a critical contest before they face Hawthorn, Geelong, and the Western Bulldogs in the three weeks following. It's not the only intriguing matchup that day; Melbourne plays Hawthorn at the MCG, and the Blues face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in two games that could present some surprises.

On Sunday, Freo visit the MCG, the Saints will look to get back on the winners' list against Richmond, and the Giants travel to Perth to take on West Coast.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 9

Season total: 65

Certainty and why: Bombers vs. Dockers ... need I say more?!

Upset and why: I'm not quite brave enough to tip them, but I've got a funny feeling about the Eagles this week...

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Gold Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Richmond

West Coast vs. GWS

Matt Walsh

Last week: 9

Season total: 62

Certainty and why: Dockers are on a roll, can't see them losing.

Upset and why: I'm temped to tip Geelong but I won't...

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Gold Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Richmond

West Coast vs. GWS

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 9

Season total: 64

Certainty and why: Pretty confident in Freo despite the travel, ditto the Giants who I still think can make a late run this season.

Upset and why: If Carlton can bring what they did in the second half last week, they'll compete with the Bulldogs. Do I think they can do that consistently over four quarters? No, hence why I won't tip them at this stage. A win wouldn't shock, though.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Gold Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Richmond

West Coast vs. GWS

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

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Last week: 8

Season total: 61

Certainty and why: Saints over the Tigers at Marvel.

Upset and why: I'm not tipping them, but the Cats are a chance - Grand Final replays and all that...

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Sydney vs. Collingwood

Gold Coast vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Richmond

West Coast vs. GWS