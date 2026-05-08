AFL champions Dion Prestia, Steven May have affray charges dropped

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Two AFL champions have been cleared of any involvement in a Boxing Day fight after prosecutors dropped all charges.

Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia, 33, and Melbourne premiership player Steven May, 34, were each charged over the incident at a Victorian coastal town.

Two groups were involved in an altercation in Sorrento about 2am on December 27, 2024, and two men were taken to hospital with injuries, police previously said.

Prestia, a three-time premiership player, was charged on summons with recklessly causing serious injury, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and affray.

Both men appeared via video link into Frankston Magistrates Court on Friday morning where prosecutor Alex Turner advised the charges were withdrawn.

Magistrate Tony Burns subsequently confirmed all of the offences against the two men would be struck out.