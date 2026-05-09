Giants storm home to down spirited Bombers

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An injury-hit GWS outfit have flexed their fourth-quarter muscle to pull off a sensational 14-point comeback win over Essendon.

Trailing by just two points at the final break, the Giants slammed through five goals to two to set up a 16.7 (103) to 13.11 (89) victory at ENGIE Stadium on Saturday.

It is a heartbreaking result for an unfancied Bombers side, who had led by a game-high 26 points in the third quarter.

Essendon (1-8) remain second last after falling short of their second win of the season, with a shoulder injury to impressive first-year player Dyson Sharp only adding to their woes.

Drafted with pick No.13 and playing just his fifth AFL game, midfielder Sharp landed heavily after a marking contest in the third quarter.

Peter Wright and Archie May had both kicked their third goals of the game in the final term, but their efforts weren't enough to seal the deal.

Bombers defender Archie Roberts led the game with 42 disposals, while Sam Durham took eight clearances in his 100th game.

GWS, rising to 13th, nabbed their fourth win after losing four more players to injury earlier in the week, star goalscorer Jesse Hogan (hip) among them.

Ex-Essendon spearhead Jake Stringer kicked three goals and Hogan's replacement Max Gruzewski slotted two, while Giants recruit Jayden Laverde (11 intercept possessions) impressed as the last line of defence in his first match against his former side.

Bombers youngster Xavier Duursma booted two majors in a tight opening quarter, but fluffed his chance for a career-best third as the Giants took a four-point lead to the main break.

Just as he did with the opener, GWS skipper Toby Greene outworked counterpart Andrew McGrath in front of goal to kick off the second quarter.

But Greene's goal would be the home side's only major in the term, with Essendon upping the ante.

Unable to withstand the pressure, GWS trailed 15 points at halftime after goals from Nate Caddy, Darcy Parish, Peter Wright and Archie May.

It was the second time this season the Bombers led at the main break, last doing so in their round-six loss to Gold Coast.

Essendon's ascendancy continued well into the third quarter, before a relentless GWS outfit mounted a comeback.

A red-hot Fremantle side out to equal a club-record run of nine wins is up next for Brad Scott's side, while GWS travel to play West Coast.