Cats upset Magpies in Scott Pendlebury's record-equalling 432nd AFL game

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Geelong have spoiled Scott Pendlebury's record-equalling game, crushing wasteful Collingwood by 54 points at the MCG.

Playing his 432nd game to go level with North Melbourne great Brent Harvey, Pendlebury and his Magpies were outclassed by the red-hot Cats.

Leading by only four points late in the second quarter, Geelong then kicked eight unanswered goals to secure a 18.14 (122) to 9.14 (68) win in front of 83,166 fans on Saturday night.

Pendlebury kicked a goal following a strong tackle in the second term, causing the Magpies faithful to roar.

But the inspiring moment proved to be as good as it got all night for Collingwood, completely outworked after that.

Pendlebury still finished with 27 disposals as he prepares to rest for next Friday night's trip to face Sydney at the SCG.

The 38-year-old will break Harvey's VFL/AFL games record against West Coast, back at the MCG on May 23 instead.

In an added blow for Collingwood, captain Darcy Moore was ruled out of the game with concussion after a huge collision with Geelong tagger Oisin Mullin late in the second quarter.

Shaun Mannagh and Brad Close of the Cats celebrate a goal against the Magpies. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Moore will miss at least the assignment against the ladder-leading Swans at the SCG under the concussion protocols.

Mullin proved hugely influential, blunting the influence of Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos.

In his quietest game of the season, Daicos still gathered 29 disposals but had little impact on the match compared to his usual lofty standards.

Ex-Collingwood forward Ollie Henry haunted his former club with four goals in his most prolific outing since the 2024 preliminary final loss against the Brisbane Lions.

Shannon Neale also bagged three goals, the last one coming only moments after popping a dislocated finger back in during the last quarter.

Cats flyer Shaun Mannagh also added three majors, including a goal of the year contender from the pocket in the final term.

Star midfield pair Bailey Smith (40 possessions; 16 in the last quarter) and Max Holmes (33) ran riot.

In his 200th game, five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart produced one of his better performances of the season with a defensive masterclass.

After kicking a clinical 15.3 from just 34 entries inside-50 in a thrilling draw last week with Hawthorn, Collingwood managed just 9.14.

The Cats head to Brisbane for a grand final rematch on Thursday night after only a five-day break.