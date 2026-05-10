Van Rooyen a handful as Dees breeze past Eagles

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Jacob van Rooyen has kicked five goals as Melbourne moved within touching distance of the AFL's top four with a 32-point win over West Coast.

The Demons kicked eight of the first nine goals to take a stranglehold on the contest before halftime and cruised to a 15.9 (99) to 9.13 (67) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

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It improved Melbourne's record to 6-3 in their first season under Steven King, with only percentage separating them from fourth-placed Brisbane.

But Melbourne have concerns over Kysaiah Pickett, who faces scrutiny from the match review officer after accidental high contact with Jake Waterman in the opening 20 seconds.

The Demons' star had his hands out reaching for the ball and did not elect to bump his opponent, but was worried enough about the incident to look for a replay on the big screen.

Jacob van Rooyen booted five goals for the Demons. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Pickett did not have his usual level of impact under close attention from Brady Hough, finishing with 14 disposals and one goal.

It didn't matter for Melbourne as midfielders Tom Sparrow (24 disposals), Jack Steele (26) and Caleb Windsor (22) led a commanding performance.

Van Rooyen was the focal point in the Dees' attack, where third-gamer Paddy Cross (three) also featured among nine goal-kickers.

After winning two of their first three games, West Coast (2-7) have now lost six in a row by an average of 62 points.

The Eagles also lost defender Harry Edwards to his third concussion of the year after an accidental elbow from teammate Elliot Yeo.

Tom McCarthy (30 disposals) and Milan Murdock (25) won plenty of the ball for the visitors and Harley Reid fought hard with 21 touches, five clearances and one goal.

Waterman finished with 3.5 from 15 disposals.

West Coast kicked the opening goal through Reid but conceded the next five before quarter-time, including one from a 50-metre penalty against captain Liam Baker.

The Demons' lead ballooned to 44 points in the second term and while the Eagles responded with three consecutive goals, they were never close enough to mount a serious challenge.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield lifted the Dees with his first AFL goal in his first senior game since 2024 after a long-term knee injury, and Kade Chandler's moment of brilliance was a highlight when he turned through traffic and finished on a tight angle.

West Coast won the final quarter - adding 4.4 to 2.2 - but the Demons still managed to keep an opponent to fewer than 70 points for the first time this season.

It was Melbourne's first win under King in four attempts away from the MCG - where they are unbeaten in five - albeit against a team visiting from interstate.

The Demons face a greater challenge when they take on third-placed Hawthorn in round 10, while West Coast are at home against GWS.