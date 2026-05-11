AFL set to continue with Friday-night double headers

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Contentious Friday night double headers will feature again when the next section of the AFL fixture is confirmed.

League chief executive Andrew Dillon said on Monday that the time slots for games in rounds 16 to 22 will be announced this week.

So far, only matchups are confirmed for those rounds. Releasing the fixture in sections means the AFL can reward in-form teams with prime-time slots.

Having two games regularly in the high-rating Friday night slot this season has polarised opinion.

But Dillon is a fan, saying crowds for these games have been healthy and the television numbers are also strong.

"When you look at the free-to-air across the country, with different games being shown in different states ... we've had more people watching," he said.

"There will be a couple more of those double-headers."

Another benefit for the AFL is that having an extra game on a Friday night lessens the likelihood that teams will have shorter breaks between games.

"The double-header Fridays give our fixturing team a bit more flexibility ... around five-day breaks, six-day breaks," he said.

Dillon added that Thursday nights had been their highest-rating games and these would feature a spread of teams in the next block of games.

Sydney and Fremantle, who are at the top of the ladder, are sure to feature prominently in the highest-rating slots.

"There will be a good spread of Victorian and non-Victorian teams in those prime-time Thursday and Friday night slots," Dillon said.

The round 23 and 24 fixtures will be confirmed closer to August, again giving the league more flexibility in maximising the exposure for the best games.