Michael Voss gone: Carlton coach out after 1-8 start

Embattled Carton coach Michael Voss has decided to resign from his position at the club, according to multiple reports on Tuesday morning.

As first reported by Tom Morris, Voss elected to step down amid a disastrous 1-8 start to the season that had the Blues languishing in the bottom four.

According to Morris, assistant Josh Fraser is set to take over as interim coach for the remainder of the year, having re-joined the Blues' coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Voss coached Carlton 99 times after being appointed for the 2022 season, leading the club to a preliminary final in 2023 - the club's best result since making the 1999 Grand Final.

The Blues were still able to reach finals in 2024, but were eliminated in embarrassing fashion in the first week and have won just 10 of 32 matches since the start of 2025.

Carlton sit 16th on the ladder, only ahead of Richmond and Essendon, as they prepare to face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Michael Voss' five-year tenure at the Blues is over, according to reports. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Voss previously coached Brisbane for five seasons, before he was sacked at the end of 2013.

The 50-year-old spent six seasons as an assistant at Port Adelaide, appointed Carlton coach when the Blues sacked David Teague at the end of 2021.

Voss could end up back in the media, having served as a commentator for two years after he retired from playing in 2006.

He was targeted as a future coach, even before his playing career ended, having captained the Lions to three-straight premierships between 2001 and 2003.

One of the greatest players of the last 30 years, Voss coached 206 times across his stints with Brisbane and Carlton.

Voss ends his tenure at the Blues with a record of 49-1-53 and a finals record of 2-2.