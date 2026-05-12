Defiant Voss insists he leaves Carlton a better place

ESPN's Matt Walsh unpacks Michael Voss' departure from Carlton and says the AFL's recent rule changes might have exacerbated Voss' shortcomings as a coach. (2:12)

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Michael Voss has struck a defiant tone after leaving Carlton, insistent the AFL club is in better shape then when he started as coach.

While Voss said there was no animosity with the Blues and he is at peace with the decision to resign in his fifth season, he admitted to great frustration that the wins did not come.

Voss resigned on the back of an eight-game losing streak, with Josh Fraser to take over as interim coach.

Carlton's hierarchy said on Tuesday they remained an attractive destination and a big club in the AFL, even after moving on a fifth full-time coach in 14 years.

"I guarantee you, it's a better place than when I walked in. It's like comparing silos with alignment - they're just two different things, no accountability to full accountability," Voss said.

"That's just a completely different place - sub-standard training standards to elite training standards.

"The frustration thing within all that is that the actual end-up measure we like to tick over is the 'W' - we haven't been able to transfer that enough."

READ: Whoever coaches Carlton next year has a finals-ready list

In his first interview since the news broke on Tuesday morning, Voss told the AFL website he knew last week his time had come.

He spoke with manager Peter Blucher on Friday, before last Friday's match against his old club Brisbane at the Gabba.

Pre-game, Voss then met with Blues football boss and long-time colleague Chris Davies.

Former Blues coach Michael Voss. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But a dinner with president Rob Priestley and chief executive Graham Wright a few days earlier reminded Voss of his plight.

"You read in these situations is often what they don't say, not what they do say. I read enough into what they didn't say to know that it was on shaky ground," Voss said

"The inevitable was starting to become clearer, but the fighter in you and the competitor in you wants to take that as far as you possibly can.

"There's no animosity here, there's no anger. I'm at peace with the decision."

In a wide-ranging interview, Voss took aim at former Carlton captain Sam Docherty for public criticism earlier this season.

"He just should know better, about what it's like to be that person inside the building," Voss said.

"I just thought that would be more an insightful conversation, rather than just join the masses."

While the Blues are mired at the bottom of the ladder with a 1-8 record, Voss is upbeat about their prospects.

"The playing group is in a great place right now - maybe, does this give them a little bit of space, give them a bit of freedom?" he said.

His departure means the Blues will embark on yet another hunt for a coach to end their 31-year premiership drought.

Voss's decision comes less than 12 months after being backed to coach the Blues into the final year of his contract.

Wright declared the club was in "genuine transition", just three years after the Blues were five goals up in their first preliminary final in 23 years.

But he would not be drawn on what Carlton were looking for in their next coach, optimistic the Blues can turn around their fortunes swiftly.

"Carlton's one of the big clubs in Melbourne, one of the big clubs in the AFL," Wright said

"We've got a lot of really good players, a lot of great people, so I think it'd be really attractive and a great club to come and coach."

Voss, 50, addressed Carlton players and staff on Tuesday, but didn't front the media conference with Wright, Priestley and Davies.

Hs last game in charge was against the Lions - a club he is a legend at - with Carlton fighting hard in the second half for a respectable 11-point loss against the dual reigning premiers.

Voss coached Carlton 99 times after being appointed for the 2022 season, leading the club to a preliminary final in 2023 - the club's best result since 2000.

The Blues made the finals in 2024, but were eliminated in embarrassing fashion in the first week and have won just 10 of 32 matches since the start of 2025.

Carlton sit 16th on the ladder, only ahead of Richmond and Essendon on percentage, as they prepare to face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Voss previously coached Brisbane for five campaigns, before he was sacked at the end of 2013.

He spent six seasons as a Port Adelaide assistant and was appointed Carlton coach when the Blues sacked David Teague at the end of 2021.

The 1996 joint Brownlow Medallist was targeted as a future coach, even before his playing career ended, having captained the Lions to their 2001-03 premiership threepeat.

One of the greatest players of the last 30 years, Voss coached 206 games across Brisbane and Carlton.

Carlton decided to back Voss into the final year of his contract, before the Blues lost key players Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni during the trade period.

MICHAEL VOSS'S WIN-LOSS RECORD AS AN AFL COACH:

* Brisbane Lions (2009-2013): 42-1-64

* Carlton (2022-2026): 47-1-51