May Draft Power Rankings: There's a 'Big 3', but who's flying under the radar?

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Through two months of the junior football season there's a growing consensus amongst recruiters. While not doubting the top-end talent evidenced in performances across the country, clubs are once again concerned with the depth through the middle portion of the draft.

There were a lowly 58 selections in 2025 and this year's crop should pass that mark, but glimpses of the 2027 cohort are already turning heads. With Tasmania set to dominate next year's 2027 draft, there will be big expectations placed on the national championships set in June and July to unearth more quality to bolster the 2008-born group.

Western Australia will play host to reigning champs South Australia to kickstart the carnival on June 13th, with a match-up between Vic Metro and Vic Country set for July 19th.

A 'Big 3' has emerged early in the season, headlined by Power NGA Dougie Cochrane who remains out of action. Changing draft rules will have Port Adelaide scrambling to find points between two high draft picks to match a potential pick one bid for their key forward sensation.

As we enter the most important portion of the draft cycle these are ESPN's top 20 prospects for May.

National Championships schedule:

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME Sat 13 June Western Australia vs. South Australia Mineral Resources Park 10:30am Sun 14 June Allies vs. Victoria Country Blacktown ISP 12:45pm Sat 20 June Western Australia vs. Victoria Metro TBA (Perth) TBA Sun 21 June South Australia vs. Allies Alberton Oval 1:00pm Sun 28 June Victoria Metro vs. Allies TBA (Melbourne) TBA Fri 3 July Victoria Metro vs. South Australia Marvel Stadium TBA Fri 3 July Victoria Country vs. Western Australia Marvel Stadium TBA Wed 8 July Victoria Country vs. South Australia TBA (Melbourne) TBA Wed 8 July Allies vs. Western Australia TBA (Melbourne) TBA Sun 19 July Victoria Country vs. Victoria Metro TBA (Melbourne) TBA

1. Dougie Cochrane (Port Adelaide NGA) (last month: 1)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/MID, 195cm

Dougie will watch from the grandstand for a while yet as he rehabilitates surgery on his patella. Clubs won't soon forget the talent he showcased for the best part of three years through the elite junior pathways with his ball skills, contest work and springy athleticism the makings of a truly unique package. Cochrane's draft stock won't be impacted by a lack of football in his draft year.

Port's NGA prospect Dougie Cochrane is the (very!) early shout to be the No. 1 pick. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Harry Van Hattum (2)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

RUC/FWD, 205cm

Talent League: 1 game, 19 disposals, 20 hitouts, 2 goals

The monstrous size of Van Hattum mixed with his leap and balance is enough for recruiters to take a keen interest in the ruck's form. Now, what he's doing with ball in hand has been enough to generate pick one buzz. Van Hattum is clean and classy, wielding a penetrating right boot and offering smart ball use going inside 50. He clunks marks deep forward, dominates junior rucks and starts scoring chains at stoppages.

Harry Van Hattum is the early ruck standout for the 2026 AFL draft class. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Cody Walker (Carlton father-son) (3)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

MID, 184cm

VFL: 2 games, 25.5 disposals, 6.5 marks, 1.5 tackles

Walker has stepped up to VFL level with aplomb. Amongst the Blues' best in both outings to date, the son of high-flyer Andrew is explosive and prolific in the midfield with a lightning first step and clean hands below his knees. He's desperate to impact with every touch, biting off daring kicks through the corridor and inside 50 - sometimes to his detriment. There's a healthy arrogance in the way Walker takes on would-be tacklers and bursts into space.

4. Noah Williams (4)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 177cm

Talent League: 3 games, 23 disposals, 4.3 marks, 9 tackles

Williams has a slender frame but it doesn't stop him from attacking the contest with fervor. He's laying nine tackles per outing after recruiters were eager to see his contested work develop in a move on-ball this season. His spread and dash from the back half continues to be Williams' greatest strength, but the growth in his stoppage work has the Falcon in top five conversations.

5. Clancy Snell (13)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF, 196cm

Talent League: 5 games, 14.4 disposals, 7.6 marks

Snell's aerial prowess is best-in-class. The key defender gets his work in early, positioning himself down the line of attacking forays, dictating position and timing his bodywork to peel off and rack up intercept marks. He can play on talls and smalls, backing his judgement in the air to kickstart transition for his side. There are no holes to Snell's game in defence and he looms as a very early selection if his form carries into the championships for Vic Country.

6. Kodah Edwards (5)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 183cm

SANFL U18s: 5 games, 23 disposals, 5.4 tackles, 2.2 goals

Edwards goes from strength to strength, attacking contested balls with the vigour befitting the game's best inside midfielders. His capacity to wrench the footy out of clinches and find teammates on the fly is remarkable, as is the damage he can wield as a target inside 50. Edwards should have no trouble stepping up to SANFL level soon.

Kodah Edwards is my favourite player to watch this draft cycle. 183cm mid that blends Sloane-esque doggedness with 1v1 ability in f50. Kicking is the question mark, but he consistently uses his left as he tries to round out his game.



Footage courtesy of @FootyStuffYT #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zXeGfJvjk2 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) April 7, 2026

7. Arki Butler (6)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Butler can do some mercurial things in the forward half with his aerial work and smarts under duress. His foot skills are damaging and he hits the scoreboard with regularity as a general forward, but is still trying to establish himself as a midfielder where he's struggled to impact in the heat of the contest. Butler can be fumbly on the move around stoppages.

8. Ethan Drever (new)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 188cm

Talent League: 5 games, 29.6 disposals, 6 tackles, 1.2 goals

The rise of Drever has been a big storyline so far. The Rebels inside midfielder boasts a raking right boot he uses to great effect across the ground, but his running power has been the most impressive asset to date. Drever explodes from contest with short strides before elongating into a bounding gait in space where he eats up ground and drives his side forward. Long running goals have been a consistent theme in his games to date.

Fresh #AFLDraft rankings dropping tomorrow! Worth familiarising yourself with a name that'll feature prominently all season long - Rebels inside midfielder Ethan Drever.@ESPNAusNZ @FootyStuffYT pic.twitter.com/A2n7F5TOsX — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) May 12, 2026

9. Ethan Herbert (9)

North Adelaide/South Australia

RUC, 200cm

SANFL U18s: 4 games, 23.5 disposals, 3.5 marks, 8.3 clearances

Herbert is a fantastic clearance player, either ripping the ball out of the ruck and getting it on the boot or showcasing clean hands below his knees to find outside runners. He presents as a Tim English type with strong running power to separate on leads around the ground and there's upside for the skilled tall to play at either end of the ground at the next level too.

10. Khaled El Souki (Western Bulldogs NGA) (new)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

FWD, 174cm

Talent League: 7 games, 20.9 disposals, 3.9 tackles, 3.3 goals

El Souki just keeps kicking goals. There's some untapped potential for him around the ground and his centre bounce work is potent at times, but he looms as a potential top 10 pick because of his innate sense around goals. He's kicked 23 goals to lead all-comers in the talent league; his left leg is penetrating and precise and he's finding a stack of the ball in dangerous areas.

Dogs fans should be pumped to watch Khaled El Souki develop this year. A dynamic small that wins his own ball up afield, came third in the Jets' b&f last year.



Finished with 23 and two goals, his second half was sensational vs Calder #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/45T9i2m9tJ — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) March 24, 2026

11. Heath Mellody (10)

Claremont/Western Australia

MID/DEF, 184cm

An outside midfielder who can run all day, Mellody's precise kicking off either foot is a trait highly valued in modern footy. His overlap run and want to chain up possessions in transition was on full display in Claremont's grand final triumph last year but he's yet to feature at Colts level in 2026 due to other football commitments.

12. Lucas Robinson (Fremantle NGA) (8)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 191cm

WAFL: 6 games, 17.7 disposals, 3.5 tackles, 1 goal

The step up to WAFL football has suited the bid-bodied frame of Robinson just fine. He's been his side's best midfielder in patches when exposed to centre bounces, and contributed up forward. There remains a limitation with Robinson's outside game including the run and spread necessary of modern on-ballers, but his frame and clean hands give him a pathway to being the best contested ball-winner at the championships.

Liked Fremantle Next Generation Academy talent Lucas Robinson's game for South Fremantle against Subiaco last night. Kicked two goals in the opening half playing predominantly as a forward before getting moving into the midfield to start the second half with coach Craig White... pic.twitter.com/TYUuhEp6xf — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) May 3, 2026

13. Gus Teixera (new)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

Talent League: 2 games, 22.5 disposals, 5.5 marks, 2 goals

Teixera reminded everyone of his class with a best afield display in Vic Metro trials, and he continued on that form at talent league level for the Dragons. The midfielder is a workhorse in his ability to get from contest to contest and he's clean and incisive with ball in hand, picking out targets with composure. His form will warrant a very high placing if it continues through to the national championships where he will spearhead the Metro midfield.

14. Marlon Neocleous (7)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 168cm

Talent League: 3 games, 18 disposals, 5 marks, 2 goals

Neocleous has had some special moments amongst a quieter start to the season than he'd be hoping. His goal sense and capacity to create scoring opportunities out of nothing remain his best traits. He plays with bravado and attacks the ball unflinchingly despite his size, though doesn't look comfortable at centre bounces yet.

15. Cody Templeton (11)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 180cm

Talent League: 6 games, 17.7 disposals, 4.2 tackles, 1.5 goals

Templeton is tough and determined in his attack on the ball and man, be it through the midfield or up forward. He's dangerous at forward 50 stoppage with the strength to break free in tight confines. Templeton can get a head of steam up barrelling inside 50, though can be erratic with his disposal at times.

Cody Templeton runs a 20m sprint at the Talent League Boys 2026 Testing Day in March. ESPN/Getty Images

16. Jack Pickett (12)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

FWD, 194cm

An early-season ACL rupture has put Pickett on ice this year. A traditional lead-up key forward, Pickett has kicked bags of goals as a bottom-ager in the talent league and will be one of the first key forwards off the board in November despite his setback.

17. Koby LeCras (20)

West Perth/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 192cm

WAFL Colts: 1 game, 19 disposals, 6 marks, 1 goal

LeCras has footy lineage through his uncle Mark but presents as a tall left footer with huge aerobic ability up the ground. He's looked at home on the wing where he can slide back to help aerially and push forward with size mismatches. His foot skills are silky and he kicks goals with regularity in a variety of ways in the forward 50.

18. Gabe Patterson (15)

Glenelg/South Australia

FWD/MID, 184cm

SANFL U18s: 1 game, 13 disposals, 4 marks, 1 tackle

Patterson is an aggressive forward-half midfielder, loving to take the ball north-south and set up attacking forays with dynamism. His power to separate from opponents is eye-catching, though he may be confined to forward roles at the next level without improving his contest work.

Gabe Patterson is a powerful forward-half midfielder who loves to burst and take territory. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

19. Xavier Ladbrook (16)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF, 201cm

Talent League: 5 games, 12.6 disposals, 7 marks

Ladbrook was best afield for the academy in a classy aerial display. He can lock down on key forwards and is showing wares up the ground as a target inside 50 and on the wing. His running power is impressive for his size but his need to build size may relegate him to peripheral roles early in his career.

20. Marcus Prasad (17)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 167cm

Talent League: 3 games, 22.3 disposals, 4 tackles, 2 goals

Prasad's one-touch ball skills and movement through congestion is brilliant, keeping a low centre of gravity to agilely spin out of trouble and get onto his trusty left. He's damaging as a deep forward and provides energy through the midfield, though can struggle to impact in large patches at a time.