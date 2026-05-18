AFL overreactions: The Bombers' struggles have cost them a generation of fans

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points after Round 10 of the AFL, including whether Pendles' record-breaking 433rd game should be on free-to-air TV, and if Essendon is losing a generation of supporters because of the club's prolonged struggles.

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Essendon's prolonged struggles have potentially cost them a generation of fans

Another week, another disappointing Bombers performance. This time a 43-point loss to the Dockers at the MCG in front of 25,100 fans, also known as the lowest home crowd the Bombers have played in front of at the home of football since the 1990s! Sure, it was a wet and miserable afternoon in Melbourne, but that sort of attendance figure is a diabolical outcome and a reflection of the disastrous position this club currently finds itself in.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

We all know the depressing 'Essendon hasn't won a final since 2004' stat. But just stop for a moment and consider this: if you're a 21-year-old Bombers fan, you've never seen your team win a final. Not one. For comparison, a 21-year-old Geelong supporter would have already been alive to celebrate their team winning 26 finals!

Is Essendon losing a whole generation of fans? ESPN/Getty Images

Essendon's decline from Victorian powerhouse to perennial laughing stock of the competition may have been gradual, but it's immense on and off-field struggles have now become prolonged. We're now at the point where there is some serious risk that the ineptitude of this club, its powerbrokers, and players are turning away what should be a new era of supporters.

Since that last finals win some 22 years ago, the Bombers have endured the infamous supplements saga, a seemingly endless series of list management blunders, trust issues between fans and the board, and, most recently, the laughable Zach Merrett 'will he stay or he will he go' drama. The most worrying aspect of it all is that the club continues to languish in the bottom four, showing little to no sign things are on the improve.

Under Brad Scott, Essendon has won just 29 of 79 games and is now basically a coin flip as to whether it collects this year's wooden spoon. In fact, Friday night's clash against Richmond might well determine their fate. While we're at it, don't be surprised if this is the most lightly-attended Dreamtime at the 'G clash in history...

-- Jake Michaels

The AFL should have flexed Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game to be on FTA TV

We've all known about the fanfare surrounding the Collingwood legend's 433rd game, to be played this Saturday against West Coast at the MCG. But, what has flown under the radar just a touch is that it'll be on television for pay TV customers only.

Yep. A paywall, for one of the most important moments in the history of the league. Should the AFL -- or Fox and Channel 7 -- have come to an agreement to ensure as many Australians as possible can watch this game?

Verdict: Overreaction

Well, there's a strong argument that it's 'tough cookies'. The Pies have plenty of games on free-to-air and in prime time, including last Friday against the Swans. Had Pendlebury and the Pies chosen not to rest, the occasion would have had an enormous FTA TV audience.

But, as has controversially been the case this year, Saturday games are the domain of Fox Footy (unless it's Anzac Day) and the pay TV provider would just about throw the toys out of the cot if the league (or anyone else) tried to tell them to share or give up the rights, for which they pay a lot of money.

If you're really keen and don't want to pay for Kayo or Foxtel, just head to the local pub, or ask around your group of mates.

-- Matt Walsh

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