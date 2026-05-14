Perfect Mannagh as Cats flip script on Lions

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Shaun Mannagh's career-best night has powered Geelong past Brisbane to flip the script in their AFL grand final rematch at the Gabba.

The Cats dynamo kicked five goals and had 30 disposals - both career-highs - as the visitors started hot, weathered the Lions' reply, then found another gear in a 17.15 (117) to 11.10 (76) win on Thursday night.

Mannagh, 28, is in just his third AFL season after finally winning a contract with the Cats and debuting as a 26-year-old after years of VFL dominance with Werribee.

There were shades of last year's MCG decider, only with roles reversed, as the Cats ripped the Lions to shreds in a dominant third quarter to set up the win and improve to 7-3.

Brisbane, who had won six of their previous seven games, dropped to 6-4.

Shaun Mannagh was exceptional for Geelong. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

Bailey Smith had 34 touches and 11 tackles to go with seven clearances and two goals, while Tom Stewart (17 intercept possessions) was great at the back, setting the tone for his side's stifling, workaholic defence.

Darcy Wilmot had 31 disposals and Charlie Cameron was lively with three goals to lead the Lions, but Hugh McCluggage was uncharacteristically sloppy to sum up Brisbane's fortunes.

Veteran Lion Dayne Zorko, who has missed time with a calf injury this season, was a late withdrawal as Chris Fagan instead promoted James Tunstill on a wet Brisbane night.

The Lions' kicking was horrid early and Geelong dominated the stoppages, Oisin Mullin keeping Lachie Neale quiet as they won seven of the first eight clearances.

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Patrick Dangerfield and Smith both kicked impressive goals from the right pocket as the Cats collected 23 inside-50s to eight and led by 22 points.

The hosts found a response though and, behind a 15-3 clearance count, roared back to level when Cameron chased Sam Draper's go-ahead kick and rolled it home from that same right pocket.

But a Darcy Gardiner 50m penalty for late contact took some wind out of their sails, and more turnovers led to two late Geelong goals and a 12-point halftime lead.

Logan Morris missed two set shots. and when Zac Bailey dropped a mark inside 50 the Cats put their foot down, booting five goals in seven minutes to stretch the lead to 41 points.

Mannagh managed three of his own in a five-minute stretch before Jeremy Cameron broke free to snap a goal and cancel out Draper's streak-snapping goal for the Lions.

Brisbane maintained hope with two late goals - they hit the post twice too - late in the term to make it a 29-point game at the final break.

But Cameron's third major, after more Brisbane fumbles, pushed the Cats beyond 100 points and into safe waters.