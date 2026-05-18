Expert tips, best tips for Round 11 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 11 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round begins with a huge clash between Hawthorn and Adelaide in Tasmania on Thursday night, with the Hawks seeking a first win in four matches and the Crows continuing their surge up the ladder with three straight victories and five in six.

On Friday, A nervous fallout awaits the loser of Richmond-Essendon in their annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash, while Fremantle hosts St Kilda aiming for a club record 10th consecutive win.

Saturday is highlighted by Scott Pendlebury's 433rd and record-breaking game at the MCG when Collingwood hosts West Coast at 4:35pm, with more than 90,000 people expected to fill the stands. Before then, Geelong and Sydney will do battle in a cracking contest at GMHBA Stadium, and the Blues visit the Power hunting a second win under interim Josh Fraser.

There's plenty of intrigue surrounding Sunday's two clashes, too; the struggling Giants face off against the reigning premiers with most teams desperate to get back on the winner's list, before the Dees look to continue their hot form against the Bulldogs to close out the round.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 70

Certainty and why: There's absolutely no chance the Magpies are losing in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking 433rd game.

Upset and why: Surely the Demons deserve to be favourite against the Dogs...

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

GWS vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 67

Certainty and why: XXX

Upset and why: XXX

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

GWS vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 69

Certainty and why: The Eagles couldn't replicate that effort against the Giants in a massive occasion at the 'G, could they? Gotta tip Collingwood.

Upset and why: Port Adelaide just aren't that good and the Blues were largely competitive even with Michael Voss at the helm. It's at least a 50-50 so happy tip them for two in a row.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

GWS vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 5

Season total: 66

Certainty and why: The Magpies can't embarrass their greatest clubman of all time. Have to win this one.

Upset and why: Game of the year! Swans have won four of their past six at GMHBA, so they know how to play the ground.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. St Kilda

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Geelong vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. West Coast

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

GWS vs. Brisbane

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne