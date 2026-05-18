AFL Round 11: Team news, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 11 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a clash between the Hawks and Crows in Tasmania, before the annual Dreamtime at the 'G game between the Tigers and Bombers.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

UTAS Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawthorn will get some reprieve this week with Mabior Chol (hamstring), Jack Gunston (foot), and Conor Nash (concussion) expected to be fit to play. Tom Barrass remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Will Day is progressing well from his shoulder setback and should play in the VFL this weekend as he edges closer to an AFL comeback. For the Crows, Riley Thilthorpe has been battling through a lower back concern and missed the win over the Roos, but there isn't a timeline on his return. Callum Ah Chee has recovered from his hamstring injury and will also be in the mix after featuring at SANFL level last week, while veteran Taylor Walker is also a chance to return.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.33, Crows $3.10

FRIDAY, MAY 22

MCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: The injury news goes from bad to worse for the Tigers with Campbell Gray straining a hamstring in the loss to St Kilda, while Sam Cumming (corkie) limped off late and defender Nick Vlastuin (back) was also sore. But coach Adem Yze was confident after the match that Mykelti Lefau (managed), Kane McAuliffe (Achilles), and Jasper Alger (knee) would all be fit for Friday's match against Essendon. It's likely Brad Scott will also make changes after another disappointing loss, though the club had a bye in the VFL so there are no fresh performances to lean on.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.65, Bombers $1.44

Optus Stadium, 8:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Sean Darcy (calf), Jaeger O'Meara (face), and Alex Pearce (knee) shouldn't be too far away from a senior return, with O'Meara the most likely to be in the mix this weekend. The Saints will still be missing key players Liam Ryan and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (both calfs), but Mason Wood did all he could to earn a recall with three goals from 28 disposals and 10 marks in the VFL after being omitted.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.25, Saints $3.70

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Marvel Stadium, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Will Alastair Clarkson swing the axe after a 68-point loss to the Crows? If he does, Tom Powell (24 disposals, seven tackles, seven inside 50s, and five clearances) was his side's best in the VFL, while Matt Whitlock was solid with two goals up forward. For the Suns, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was a late out on the weekend after rolling his ankle but is expected to return this week, but they'll still need to make changes after Lachie Weller (hamstring) and Will Graham (concussion) failed to see out the win over the Power. Ben Long (ankle) should be back in the mix as well according to coach Damien Hardwick.

ESPN tip: Suns by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $2.40, Suns $1.55

GMHBA Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Jack Bowes was the star in the VFL win over Brisbane, picking up 42 disposals, seven clearances, 10 inside 50s, and kicking two goals to ensure his name is back in the mix for the crunch clash with the Swans. For the Swans, Matt Roberts will remain sidelined for at least two more weeks with groin soreness, but Corey Warner impressed in the VFL win over Collingwood with 28 disposals and a goal.

ESPN tip: Cats by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.59, Swans $2.35

MCG, 4:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood will welcome back veteran Scott Pendlebury for his record-breaking game this week, as he surpasses North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey on 433. Joining Pendlebury in the side is likely to be Darcy Moore, Darcy Cameron, and Patrick Lipinski, but young ruck Oscar Steene will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. For the Eagles, Brandon Starcevich (calf) is edging closer to a return, while Cooper Duff-Tytler was rested in Round 10 and could be a handy inclusion against the Pies.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.07, Eagles $8.00

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Lachie Jones (hamstring) was the only casualty for Port Adelaide over the weekend, while selection at the Blues will be interesting after a win under interim coach Josh Fraser and no injuries to come out of the contest with the Bulldogs.

ESPN tip: Power by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.48, Blues $2.65

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SUNDAY, MAY 24

ENGIE Stadium, 12:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Adam Kingsley wasn't confident many -- if any -- stars would return for this week's match against the Lions, though Jesse Hogan would appear most likely if he can get through training unscathed and prove his fitness. Brisbane managed Dayne Zorko last week so expect him to return to face the Giants.

ESPN tip: Lions by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $2.60, Lions $1.48

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: There's hope Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English makes a return this week after missing Round 10 whilst in concussion protocols. James O'Donnell (hamstring) is also a chance to feature for the first time since Round 6.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.83, Demons $1.95